The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 670,190 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,975 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,895 (+19) units,

artillery systems — 19,421 (+11) units,

RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,009 (+17) units,

cruise missiles — 2619 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,622 (+38) units,

special equipment — 3,437 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 161 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupian direction, 19 skirmishes took place near Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Vyshnevoy, Kopanyk and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, according to detailed information, the enemy attacked 19 times near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, Terni and Torsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three combat clashes in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 25 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selidove settlements.