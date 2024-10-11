The Armed Forces revealed the intentions of the Russian occupiers regarding Chasov Yar

The Russian invaders are trying to achieve success near Chasov Yar before the start of the active rainy season.
Russia does not abandon its intentions to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Chasov Yar
Russia does not stop trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kramatorsk direction. Mykola Zinko, commander of the fire support company of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.
He also added that currently counter-battery fighting in the Defense Forces of Ukraine is showing much better results than it was a year or two ago. At the same time, according to the military, the Russian Federation is trying to advance on the front before the start of the active rainy season.
What is happening in the area of Chasov Yar
According to the commander of the 3rd assault battalion of the 5th OSHBR with the call sign "Aztek", at the beginning of August, there was no increase in the attacks of the Russian invaders in the area of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region.
They have more infantry actions. The use of technology is also not observed. In general, they operate in small infantry groups of 3-4 people, we do not observe intensive assault actions. Constant shelling, trying to hit our logistics routes with FPV drones, very often began to use night FPV drones. "Aztek" explains that EW helps a lot with the movement of personnel, on equipment — we fight this in this way.
The military noted that the Russian occupiers use significantly less military equipment during attacks in the Chasov Yar area.
