The Armed Forces revealed the intentions of the Russian occupiers regarding Chasov Yar

The Russian invaders are trying to achieve success near Chasov Yar before the start of the active rainy season.

Russia does not abandon its intentions to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Chasov Yar

Russia does not stop trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kramatorsk direction. Mykola Zinko, commander of the fire support company of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

The enemy is trying to attack, hoping that while the weather is still dry, there is an opportunity to move. Even this morning we have already repulsed the attack of small groups of infantry. The enemy is trying to break through the defense. There is no technique. She stands on the battlefield, but is destroyed. The enemy changed his approach to assaults. These are small infantry groups that go after artillery and mortar fire. Sometimes they even try to sneak in unnoticed to our front line in order to join the battle there. We manage to see them before that moment and destroy them on the approaches. Mykola Zinko Commander of the fire support company of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He also added that currently counter-battery fighting in the Defense Forces of Ukraine is showing much better results than it was a year or two ago. At the same time, according to the military, the Russian Federation is trying to advance on the front before the start of the active rainy season.

The attacks do not stop. They are partly smaller, partly stronger. The enemy is trying to take advantage of the long daylight hours, when it is better to carry out assaults. And dry weather, which allows you to move faster. Because when everything is in the mud, these assaults will be much more difficult. Therefore, they are using the last warm days to break through our defense somewhere. Share

What is happening in the area of Chasov Yar

According to the commander of the 3rd assault battalion of the 5th OSHBR with the call sign "Aztek", at the beginning of August, there was no increase in the attacks of the Russian invaders in the area of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region.

They have more infantry actions. The use of technology is also not observed. In general, they operate in small infantry groups of 3-4 people, we do not observe intensive assault actions. Constant shelling, trying to hit our logistics routes with FPV drones, very often began to use night FPV drones. "Aztek" explains that EW helps a lot with the movement of personnel, on equipment — we fight this in this way.

The military noted that the Russian occupiers use significantly less military equipment during attacks in the Chasov Yar area.