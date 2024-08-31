The Russian army shelled Chasiv Yar and killed 5 civilians

Civilians again became the victims of the new Russian shelling in Donetsk region. Russian soldiers killed 5 men at once in the city of Chasiv Yar.
Points of attention
- Five men aged between 24 and 38 died in the city.
- Shelling by the Russian army led to the devastating destruction of private houses and high-rise buildings in the area.
- In total, during the day, the Russian army shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times.
Russian occupiers once again shelled Chasiv Yar
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk People's Army, reported on a new war crime committed by the Russian army.
In addition, Vadym Filashkin clarified that the victims of the Russian shelling were men aged 24 to 38.
What is known about the situation in Donetsk region
On the morning of August 31, Vadym Filashkin reported that one person died and 6 were injured in the Prkrovsky district, and 12 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and a store were damaged. It happened in Kurakhovo.
In Hirnyk, at least one victim is also known, 5 private houses and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged; 1 more house was damaged in Gostrom.
There were no victims in the Kramatorsk district, but the Russian invaders damaged many private houses.
According to Filashkin, currently the situation is similar in the Bakhmut district: there is destruction, but there are no victims.
In total, during the day, the Russian army shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times.
3,468 people, including 365 children, were evacuated from the front line.
More on the topic
