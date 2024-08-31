The Russian army shelled Chasiv Yar and killed 5 civilians

Civilians again became the victims of the new Russian shelling in Donetsk region. Russian soldiers killed 5 men at once in the city of Chasiv Yar.

Russian occupiers once again shelled Chasiv Yar

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk People's Army, reported on a new war crime committed by the Russian army.

At least 5 people died as a result of shelling of Chasovoy Yar. The Russians shelled the city this morning, the shells hit a private house and a high-rise building, the official statement said.

In addition, Vadym Filashkin clarified that the victims of the Russian shelling were men aged 24 to 38.

Chasiv Yar is a city in which normal life has been impossible for more than 2 years. Do not turn yourself into a Russian target! Evacuate! — urged the head of Donetsk OVA.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

On the morning of August 31, Vadym Filashkin reported that one person died and 6 were injured in the Prkrovsky district, and 12 high-rise buildings, an administrative building and a store were damaged. It happened in Kurakhovo.

In Hirnyk, at least one victim is also known, 5 private houses and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged; 1 more house was damaged in Gostrom.

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin

In Myrnograd, 2 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Dobropilly, 2 administrative buildings, 7 houses and an industrial zone were damaged. An industrial zone was damaged in the Kryvorizka community. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Pokrovsk. Marinsk and Grodivsk communities are under constant fire.

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin

There were no victims in the Kramatorsk district, but the Russian invaders damaged many private houses.

According to Filashkin, currently the situation is similar in the Bakhmut district: there is destruction, but there are no victims.

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin

In total, during the day, the Russian army shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times.