The Armed Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian soldiers and two air defense systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 668,930 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,971 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,876 (+49) units;

artillery systems — 19,410 (+29) units;

RSZV — 1231 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 978 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,992 (+45) units;

cruise missiles — 2,619 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,584 (+71) units;

special equipment — 3435 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 23 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, Vyshnevoy and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance towards Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the regions of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, Novotroitske, Myrnograd and Mykhailivka.