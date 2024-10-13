The Armed Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian soldiers and two air defense systems per day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 668,930 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • Intense fighting on the military fronts led to the destruction of 1,300 Russian soldiers and two air defense systems per day.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 668,930 soldiers.
  • During the past day, 186 combat clashes took place in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
  • Ukrainian troops repelled 47 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction, preventing the enemy from winning in many populated areas.
  • The offensive of the Ukrainian troops is supported by efforts in different directions of the front, the destruction of equipment and deterring the aggressor from advancing deep into the territory.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,971 (+9) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 17,876 (+49) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,410 (+29) units;

  • RSZV — 1231 (+1) units;

  • air defense equipment — 978 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,992 (+45) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,619 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,584 (+71) units;

  • special equipment — 3435 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • There were 23 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, Vyshnevoy and Lozova.

  • The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance towards Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the regions of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, Novotroitske, Myrnograd and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelany Drugy, Tsukuryny, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, Kurakhovoy, Zoryany, Dalnyy, and Antonivka.

