General Godges noted the successful tactics of the General Staff of the AFU at the front

The ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Godges, believes that, despite the capture of Ugledar and other settlements, Russia cannot achieve its strategic goal because it will suffer colossal losses in battles. And the tactics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not allow Russia to achieve significant breakthroughs.

Godges praised the tactics of the AFU in the east of Ukraine

The general of the US army is sure that Russia will not be able to take full advantage of the capture of such cities as Vugledar.

Losing Ugledar and other cities in the war zone is very painful from a psychological point of view. No one wants to lose the cities for which such an intense struggle lasted. However, before calling it a "strategic defeat", it is worth remembering that Russia is not able to take full advantage of these passions. Regardless of whether it is Avdiivka, Bakhmut or Vugledar, the Russians pay for their minor successes with tens of thousands of soldiers and equipment. Their resources are limited, so they are not able to seize large territories, or even, for example, reach the Dnieper. Ben Godges Former commander of the US Army in Europe

Godges believes the General Staff is using the right tactics with the resources it has to prevent Russia from achieving significant breakthroughs.

At the same time, I support the decision to launch a counteroffensive in the direction of Kursk, since this operation poses a serious problem for the Russians. As a result, specific pressure is put on Putin and he is forced to look for a solution. In addition, Ukraine thus gains a better negotiating position when the appropriate time for negotiations comes. Share

The general is convinced that the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation corresponds to the strategic interests of the USA and Europe.

Undoubtedly, great challenges lie ahead for Ukraine, but it is worth remembering that the war with Russia has been going on for more than 10 years, and despite all the advantages that Russia has, Ukraine still controls more than 80% of its territory, and its armed forces continue to increase in size and power.

Godges remains optimistic, especially if the United States with a new administration and Germany realize that a Ukrainian victory is in their strategic interests.

The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation

Ukraine lost time. The West has lost a huge opportunity. Russia should have been defeated last year, but due to the indecision of Western partners, it did not happen, — Godges emphasized in an interview with journalist Yevgenia Klochko. Share

According to him, the US President Joe Biden's administration has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than 2 years.