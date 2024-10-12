The ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Godges, believes that, despite the capture of Ugledar and other settlements, Russia cannot achieve its strategic goal because it will suffer colossal losses in battles. And the tactics of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not allow Russia to achieve significant breakthroughs.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively prevents Russia from achieving significant breakthroughs at the front, leading to heavy losses for the Russian side.
- Ukraine controls over 80% of its territory and continues to strengthen its armed forces, positioning itself for a potential victory in the war against the Russian Federation.
- Former US Army commander Ben Godges emphasizes the importance of timely support and decision-making by the West, particularly the Biden administration, to bolster Ukraine's efforts and counter Russian aggression.
- Godges commends the tactics employed by the AFU and believes that a Ukrainian victory would align with the strategic interests of the USA and Europe.
- While challenges persist, there is optimism for Ukraine's success against Russia, especially if the United States and Germany acknowledge the strategic benefits of supporting Ukraine in the conflict.
Godges praised the tactics of the AFU in the east of Ukraine
The general of the US army is sure that Russia will not be able to take full advantage of the capture of such cities as Vugledar.
Godges believes the General Staff is using the right tactics with the resources it has to prevent Russia from achieving significant breakthroughs.
The general is convinced that the victory of Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation corresponds to the strategic interests of the USA and Europe.
Undoubtedly, great challenges lie ahead for Ukraine, but it is worth remembering that the war with Russia has been going on for more than 10 years, and despite all the advantages that Russia has, Ukraine still controls more than 80% of its territory, and its armed forces continue to increase in size and power.
Godges remains optimistic, especially if the United States with a new administration and Germany realize that a Ukrainian victory is in their strategic interests.
The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation
According to him, the US President Joe Biden's administration has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than 2 years.
At the same time, Godges noted that the USA is also worthy of respect for making the right decisions, but it happened too slowly.
