Godges assessed the decision of the Armed Forces command to conduct the Kursk operation

According to the ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Godges, the General Staff of the Armed Forces conducted a professional risk assessment before the start of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, according to which, the Ukrainian military will be able to hold its position in the east of Ukraine for quite a long time.

  • Ben Godges acknowledges the professionalism of the Ukrainian General Staff in conducting the Kursk operation in eastern Ukraine.
  • The Kursk offensive operation is expected to help the Ukrainian military maintain their positions in the east and prevent a major breakthrough by the Russian army.
  • The risk assessment conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces provides strategic insights into the necessity of building up forces in the region as a key priority.
  • Despite concerns of potential exhaustion, Godges emphasizes that the Ukrainian forces can hold out for a significant period with the right military strategy in place.
  • The importance of implementing the correct military strategy in the east of Ukraine is highlighted as crucial for the success of the Kursk offensive operation and defense of key territories.

How the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces should affect the situation on the eastern front in Ukraine

According to the former commander of the American army in Europe, building up forces in Kurshchyna is the right priority for the Ukrainian command.

I think the General Staff of Ukraine made a very good professional risk assessment. I mean, half a year has passed since Russia captured Avdiivka. Avdiivka is about 50 or 60 km from Pokrovsk. And in half a year, Russia was able to advance only 50 km, has huge human losses. Therefore, I think that the General Staff has assessed that it is unlikely that Russia will be able to quickly capture or break through near Pokrovsk, - says Godges.

The command of the Armed Forces correctly assessed the risks of an offensive in Kurshchyna
Is there a threat of a major breakthrough by the Russian army in eastern Ukraine?

However, a former American military official warned that the exhaustion of the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine could lead to the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.

But, based on what has happened over the past six months, I would agree that there is no great risk of a Russian breakthrough in the east, - emphasizes Godges.

According to him, it will be very difficult for the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine at the moment, because they are acting in accordance with the military doctrine called "economy of force".

And that's why I think that the General Staff, I would agree with their analysis, that building up forces for the Kursk offensive operation is the right priority, and that Ukrainian forces in the east can hold out for quite a long time until we reach the end of the Kursk offensive operation, - he states Godges.

