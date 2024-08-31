According to the ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Godges, the General Staff of the Armed Forces conducted a professional risk assessment before the start of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, according to which, the Ukrainian military will be able to hold its position in the east of Ukraine for quite a long time.

How the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces should affect the situation on the eastern front in Ukraine

According to the former commander of the American army in Europe, building up forces in Kurshchyna is the right priority for the Ukrainian command.

I think the General Staff of Ukraine made a very good professional risk assessment. I mean, half a year has passed since Russia captured Avdiivka. Avdiivka is about 50 or 60 km from Pokrovsk. And in half a year, Russia was able to advance only 50 km, has huge human losses. Therefore, I think that the General Staff has assessed that it is unlikely that Russia will be able to quickly capture or break through near Pokrovsk, - says Godges. Share

Is there a threat of a major breakthrough by the Russian army in eastern Ukraine?

However, a former American military official warned that the exhaustion of the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine could lead to the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.

But, based on what has happened over the past six months, I would agree that there is no great risk of a Russian breakthrough in the east, - emphasizes Godges. Share

According to him, it will be very difficult for the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine at the moment, because they are acting in accordance with the military doctrine called "economy of force".