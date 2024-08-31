According to the ex-commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Godges, the General Staff of the Armed Forces conducted a professional risk assessment before the start of the offensive operation in Kurshchyna, according to which, the Ukrainian military will be able to hold its position in the east of Ukraine for quite a long time.
Points of attention
- Ben Godges acknowledges the professionalism of the Ukrainian General Staff in conducting the Kursk operation in eastern Ukraine.
- The Kursk offensive operation is expected to help the Ukrainian military maintain their positions in the east and prevent a major breakthrough by the Russian army.
- The risk assessment conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces provides strategic insights into the necessity of building up forces in the region as a key priority.
- Despite concerns of potential exhaustion, Godges emphasizes that the Ukrainian forces can hold out for a significant period with the right military strategy in place.
- The importance of implementing the correct military strategy in the east of Ukraine is highlighted as crucial for the success of the Kursk offensive operation and defense of key territories.
How the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces should affect the situation on the eastern front in Ukraine
According to the former commander of the American army in Europe, building up forces in Kurshchyna is the right priority for the Ukrainian command.
Is there a threat of a major breakthrough by the Russian army in eastern Ukraine?
However, a former American military official warned that the exhaustion of the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine could lead to the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.
According to him, it will be very difficult for the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine at the moment, because they are acting in accordance with the military doctrine called "economy of force".
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-