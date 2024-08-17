According to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Godges, Russia could have lost the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin last year, but the Western partners delayed too much with important decisions.

The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation

Ukraine lost time. The West has lost a huge opportunity. Russia should have been defeated last year, but due to the indecision of the Western partners, this did not happen, - Godges emphasized in an interview with journalist Evgenia Klochko. Share

According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than 2 years.

At the same time, Godges noted that the USA is also worthy of respect for making the right decisions, but it happened too slowly.

I read that Sullivan said that "this is common sense, Ukraine should be able to hit such targets." Where was it three weeks ago when they said "no, we don't want to strike on the territory of Russia"? I believe that they were afraid that Russia could somehow use nuclear weapons if American weapons were used on the territory of Russia, - emphasized Godges. Share

Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to be given permission to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons

In his own article for the Daily Mail, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson expressed a favorable assessment of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region and called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by them for attacks on the Russian Federation.

Johnson emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was very annoyed during the report of the governor of Kurshchyna regarding the breakthrough and the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

Putin could not have imagined that Ukrainian tanks would enter the territory of Russia and capture more territory in a week than the Russians in a year, - emphasizes the former prime minister of Britain. Share

He believes that Western partners underestimated the courage and determination of Ukrainians.

In his opinion, partners should allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory without delay.