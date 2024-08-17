According to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Godges, Russia could have lost the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin last year, but the Western partners delayed too much with important decisions.
Points of attention
- General Ben Godges and Boris Johnson highlight the delay of Western partners in providing crucial aid to Ukraine, which could have potentially led to victory over Russia.
- The remarkable courage and determination shown by Ukrainians in fighting the Russian aggressor emphasize the urgent need for Western nations to supply necessary tools for success.
- Boris Johnson stresses the importance of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons for striking Russia, underlining the underestimation of Ukrainian capabilities by Western allies.
- It is crucial to expedite the process of providing effective weapons to Ukraine to drive out Putin's troops and achieve victory in the conflict.
- Godges calls for immediate actions to support Ukraine, stating that the Western partners missed a significant opportunity to defeat Russia last year due to indecision and procrastination.
The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation
According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than 2 years.
At the same time, Godges noted that the USA is also worthy of respect for making the right decisions, but it happened too slowly.
Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to be given permission to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons
In his own article for the Daily Mail, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson expressed a favorable assessment of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region and called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by them for attacks on the Russian Federation.
Johnson emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was very annoyed during the report of the governor of Kurshchyna regarding the breakthrough and the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.
He believes that Western partners underestimated the courage and determination of Ukrainians.
In his opinion, partners should allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory without delay.
