They could have won last year. Godges criticized the West for delaying aid to Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

According to the former commander of the US Army in Europe, General Ben Godges, Russia could have lost the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin last year, but the Western partners delayed too much with important decisions.

Points of attention

  • General Ben Godges and Boris Johnson highlight the delay of Western partners in providing crucial aid to Ukraine, which could have potentially led to victory over Russia.
  • The remarkable courage and determination shown by Ukrainians in fighting the Russian aggressor emphasize the urgent need for Western nations to supply necessary tools for success.
  • Boris Johnson stresses the importance of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons for striking Russia, underlining the underestimation of Ukrainian capabilities by Western allies.
  • It is crucial to expedite the process of providing effective weapons to Ukraine to drive out Putin's troops and achieve victory in the conflict.
  • Godges calls for immediate actions to support Ukraine, stating that the Western partners missed a significant opportunity to defeat Russia last year due to indecision and procrastination.

The West could already help Ukraine achieve victory in the war against the Russian Federation

Ukraine lost time. The West has lost a huge opportunity. Russia should have been defeated last year, but due to the indecision of the Western partners, this did not happen, - Godges emphasized in an interview with journalist Evgenia Klochko.

According to him, the administration of US President Joe Biden has been delaying the adoption of necessary decisions for Ukraine for more than 2 years.

At the same time, Godges noted that the USA is also worthy of respect for making the right decisions, but it happened too slowly.

I read that Sullivan said that "this is common sense, Ukraine should be able to hit such targets." Where was it three weeks ago when they said "no, we don't want to strike on the territory of Russia"? I believe that they were afraid that Russia could somehow use nuclear weapons if American weapons were used on the territory of Russia, - emphasized Godges.

Boris Johnson calls for Ukraine to be given permission to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons

In his own article for the Daily Mail, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson expressed a favorable assessment of the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region and called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons provided by them for attacks on the Russian Federation.

Johnson emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin was very annoyed during the report of the governor of Kurshchyna regarding the breakthrough and the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

Putin could not have imagined that Ukrainian tanks would enter the territory of Russia and capture more territory in a week than the Russians in a year, - emphasizes the former prime minister of Britain.

He believes that Western partners underestimated the courage and determination of Ukrainians.

In his opinion, partners should allow Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons for strikes on Russian territory without delay.

We underestimated their courage—their willingness to do what people thought was impossible. And we chronically underestimated their pure rage against the Russian aggressor — the deep thirst in Ukrainian hearts to expel Putin's troops from every piece of Ukrainian land. So, for God's sake, we can finally stop chattering our tongues, reject the senseless Putinophobia and give the Ukrainians the tools they really need to get things done, Johnson stressed.

