According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Ukraine needs five elements. One of these elements is the supply of weapons in the necessary volume.
Ukraine needs five elements to win the war
Brzezinski notes that the situation will be determined by whether the West will provide help, and what kind.
The second element, according to Brzezinski, is the supply of weapons in the amount needed by Ukraine. Moreover, without restrictions on use against legitimate military targets in Russia imposed by the West.
The third element is tough economic sanctions. According to the analyst, the fact that Russia's economy even grew by 3% in 2023 indicates the inadequacy of the sanctions regime.
The fourth is an information campaign.
Brzezinski called the fifth element to lead Ukraine on a clear path to NATO membership.
The breakthrough of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna can change the course of Russia's war against Ukraine
Andreas Umland, an expert at the Swedish Institute of International Relations, believes that Ukraine is trying to gain leverage for future negotiations with Russia after the lightning-fast border breach operation in the Kursk region.
According to Umland, the last four days have dramatically changed the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The operation of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region quickly turned into the largest territorial advance since the successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Kherson in the fall of 2022.
It is currently unclear whether the Russians were able to stop the advance of the ZSU. However, more and more footage of captured Russians and destroyed convoys of Russian vehicles is appearing online. In some places, the situation is very similar to the first chaotic days of the "great war".
The operation demonstrates Ukraine's ability to surprise and exploit sudden breakthroughs, something Russia has consistently failed to do since the war began.
In addition, this is the first case of foreign troops invading the Russian Federation since World War II. Therefore, Ukraine demonstrates to the Russians that the war is returning to their territory.
