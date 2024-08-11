What Ukraine needs to win the war — the Atlantic Council analyst's answer

According to Atlantic Council analyst Ian Brzezinski, Ukraine needs five elements. One of these elements is the supply of weapons in the necessary volume.

Brzezinski notes that the situation will be determined by whether the West will provide help, and what kind.

Will the Alliance implement a comprehensive, bold strategy that allows you to win on your terms, decisively and quickly, or not. You need five elements to win. The first is the unequivocal acceptance by the West of Ukrainian military goals, the complete restoration of territorial integrity. Anything less is a green light for Putin, Yan Brzezinski emphasized.

The second element, according to Brzezinski, is the supply of weapons in the amount needed by Ukraine. Moreover, without restrictions on use against legitimate military targets in Russia imposed by the West.

The third element is tough economic sanctions. According to the analyst, the fact that Russia's economy even grew by 3% in 2023 indicates the inadequacy of the sanctions regime.

The fourth is an information campaign.

The West should involve key political actors from Russia in the realities of the war. The horrors that the Russians are committing in Ukraine should be seen by everyone in the Russian Federation. Instead, it is Russia that conducts large-scale disinformation campaigns in Europe and the United States during elections. And we do not use the power of the truth to undermine their political support, to create a certain confusion and disunity in Russia, - continued Brzezinski.

Brzezinski called the fifth element to lead Ukraine on a clear path to NATO membership.

Not just to cement peace whenever it comes, but as part of a strategy for victory. The only thing that Putin understands is the fifth article of NATO. Only this will convince him that Ukraine is not in the gray zone for him, - stated the senior researcher of the Atlantic Council.

The breakthrough of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna can change the course of Russia's war against Ukraine

Andreas Umland, an expert at the Swedish Institute of International Relations, believes that Ukraine is trying to gain leverage for future negotiations with Russia after the lightning-fast border breach operation in the Kursk region.

According to Umland, the last four days have dramatically changed the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The operation of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region quickly turned into the largest territorial advance since the successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Kherson in the fall of 2022.

It is currently unclear whether the Russians were able to stop the advance of the ZSU. However, more and more footage of captured Russians and destroyed convoys of Russian vehicles is appearing online. In some places, the situation is very similar to the first chaotic days of the "great war".

The operation demonstrates Ukraine's ability to surprise and exploit sudden breakthroughs, something Russia has consistently failed to do since the war began.

In addition, this is the first case of foreign troops invading the Russian Federation since World War II. Therefore, Ukraine demonstrates to the Russians that the war is returning to their territory.