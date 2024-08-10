According to Ivan Tymochka, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation has found itself in the same trap that it used repeatedly during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

How the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory

Tymochko emphasized that currently there is no official confirmation that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are operating on the territory of the Kursk region.

He emphasized that statements like "it's not us, it's polite people" became a favorite tactic of Russian war criminals from the Russian army during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The Russians pushed the issue around Sumy Oblast, threatened their large military contingent, declaring the readiness of 25,000 personnel for the offensive and another 50,000 in the rear. And when they saw that our Armed Forces were pulling up to the border in the Sumy region to resist such a potential influx, they did not notice how unknown forces entered their territory. Perhaps forces that are somewhere friendly to Ukraine, but are currently unknown. And it turned out that there are no 25,000 advanced stormtroopers, there are also no 50,000 in the rear, but there are a few linemen, the negatively advancing Akhmatov troops and a little border guards who decided not to die, but to surrender, - emphasizes Tymochko.

According to him, the good condition of the roads in the Kursk region made it possible to rapidly advance deep into the territory.

This is actually important, because we see that the Russians themselves have fallen into their second trap, which they always liked to cover up by saying that "it's not us, it's polite people." By the way, the local population of Belgorod region and Kursk region claims that very well-mannered, polite soldiers are advancing who do not loot or abuse them. Locals are now afraid that the "valiant Russian army" will start bombing them and exterminate them. In addition, they complain that those who wanted to escape had to leave without the support of the Russian state, which sneezed and forgot about them, especially when they now have a counter-terrorist state declared there, - emphasizes the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces.

Russia has dug a grave for itself, which it dug for Ukraine

He noted that Russia had already declared a state of emergency during the hostilities in Chechnya, which meant blocking the movement of those who wanted to evacuate from the region.

Tymochko emphasized that by closing the borders of the Kursk region for internally displaced persons, the criminal military-political leadership of Russia decided to abdicate responsibility for their safety.