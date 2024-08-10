According to Ivan Tymochka, the head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces, currently the occupying army of the Russian Federation has found itself in the same trap that it used repeatedly during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops successfully executed a strategic operation in the Kursk region, strengthening defense capabilities and disorganizing Russian troops.
- The Russian military-political leadership faces criticism for their handling of internally displaced persons and their aggressive actions in the region.
- The situation in the Kursk region signifies the escalating conflict reaching Russia, potentially leading to severe consequences for the country.
- The good condition of roads in the Kursk region facilitated rapid advancement of Ukrainian forces, trapping the Russian army in their own territory.
- The conflict highlights the necessity for Russians to realize the unsustainable nature of prolonged warfare and its detrimental effects.
How the Russian occupiers found themselves trapped in their own territory
Tymochko emphasized that currently there is no official confirmation that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are operating on the territory of the Kursk region.
He emphasized that statements like "it's not us, it's polite people" became a favorite tactic of Russian war criminals from the Russian army during the occupation of Ukrainian territories.
According to him, the good condition of the roads in the Kursk region made it possible to rapidly advance deep into the territory.
Russia has dug a grave for itself, which it dug for Ukraine
He noted that Russia had already declared a state of emergency during the hostilities in Chechnya, which meant blocking the movement of those who wanted to evacuate from the region.
Tymochko emphasized that by closing the borders of the Kursk region for internally displaced persons, the criminal military-political leadership of Russia decided to abdicate responsibility for their safety.
