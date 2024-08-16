According to Major General of the German Armed Forces Christian Freuding, Ukraine is capable of achieving victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

Which indicates Ukraine's chances of winning the war against the Russian Federation

Freuding emphasized that it is on the example of the successful breakthrough and offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region that Ukraine demonstrates its ability to take the initiative, achieve success and inflict painful losses on the aggressor country.

I think this is a good indicator that the Ukrainian troops, as before, have the will and abilities to succeed in this war and win it, the Bundeswehr Major General is convinced.

At the same time, he noted that Ukrainians will independently determine what victory will look like in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

According to Freuding, the goal of Ukraine remains the return of territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea and Donbass.

Tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to my assessment, Ukrainians do not think that this will be achieved by the end of 2024. But the goal should be that they have military capabilities to achieve their goal within time, - explains the German general.

How Freuding assesses the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

He also drew attention to the successful operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

According to his estimates, 4 Ukrainian brigades, numbering from 4 to 6 thousand people, are participating in the offensive in Kurshchyna.

Freuding emphasizes that the Ukrainian military managed to advance approximately 30 km from the border in Kurshchyna.

He confirmed that the Ukrainian military is conducting combat operations on the territory of about 1,000 square kilometers.

In terms of area, this territory roughly corresponds to that which the Armed Forces of Ukraine ceded to Russian forces since the beginning of the year, - adds Freuding.

The general also answered a question about whether Germany's support for Ukraine is still important.