According to Major General of the German Armed Forces Christian Freuding, Ukraine is capable of achieving victory in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has both strategic and tactical opportunities to win the war against the Russian Federation and reclaim occupied territories like Crimea and Donbas.
- Major General Freuding highlights the military acumen of Ukrainian forces in successfully countering Russian aggression, as seen in their successes in Kurshchyna.
- Germany's substantial support, totaling billions of euros, demonstrates its commitment to backing Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, which Freuding considers a moral obligation.
- The Ukrainian military, as showcased in the offensive in Kurshchyna, has shown the capability to take the initiative, achieve success, and inflict losses on the aggressor, indicating their potential to win the war.
- Freuding's assessment underscores the importance of continued support from Germany, emphasizing the need for ongoing assistance to Ukraine in achieving victory and regaining control of occupied territories.
Which indicates Ukraine's chances of winning the war against the Russian Federation
Freuding emphasized that it is on the example of the successful breakthrough and offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region that Ukraine demonstrates its ability to take the initiative, achieve success and inflict painful losses on the aggressor country.
At the same time, he noted that Ukrainians will independently determine what victory will look like in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
According to Freuding, the goal of Ukraine remains the return of territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea and Donbass.
How Freuding assesses the success of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna
He also drew attention to the successful operation of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.
According to his estimates, 4 Ukrainian brigades, numbering from 4 to 6 thousand people, are participating in the offensive in Kurshchyna.
Freuding emphasizes that the Ukrainian military managed to advance approximately 30 km from the border in Kurshchyna.
He confirmed that the Ukrainian military is conducting combat operations on the territory of about 1,000 square kilometers.
The general also answered a question about whether Germany's support for Ukraine is still important.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-