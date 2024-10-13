The Armed Forces destroyed the logistics of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction — video

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the logistics chains of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction, in particular, equipment that transports infantry.

According to OTU "Kharkiv", the destruction of enemy logistics is one of the key tasks at the front.

The occupiers are trying to move ammunition and personnel under the cover of night, but the drones of the 71st Separate Hunting Brigade conduct constant surveillance. Share

Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of enemy trucks and transmitted the coordinates to the artillery units, which stopped the enemy "Ural" with several shots. FPV drone pilots completed the operation.

Night FPV drones also destroyed a "loaf" carrying Russian infantry. Despite the attempt of the occupiers to escape, they were eliminated along with the transport.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 23 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Vyshnevoy and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, Novotroitske, Myrnograd and Mykhailivka.