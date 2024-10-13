The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the logistics chains of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction, in particular, equipment that transports infantry.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military is actively destroying the logistics of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction, conducting successful operations to monitor and destroy enemy equipment.
- The General Staff reports an increase in combat clashes at the front, where Ukrainian forces are repelling the attacks of the occupiers throughout the Kharkiv direction.
- During the day, there were 23 attacks in the Kupyansk direction, 19 in Lymansk, 15 in Toretsk, 36 in Pokrovsky, and 47 in Kurakhivsk.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attempts to advance in various areas, including Izmailivka, Myrnograd, Krutiy Yar and others.
- Aerial reconnaissance and drones play an important role in detecting and neutralizing enemy equipment in the Kharkiv direction, contributing to the effectiveness of Ukrainian military operations.
Ukrainian fighters showed how they destroy the infantry of the Russian Federation
According to OTU "Kharkiv", the destruction of enemy logistics is one of the key tasks at the front.
Aerial reconnaissance detected the movement of enemy trucks and transmitted the coordinates to the artillery units, which stopped the enemy "Ural" with several shots. FPV drone pilots completed the operation.
Night FPV drones also destroyed a "loaf" carrying Russian infantry. Despite the attempt of the occupiers to escape, they were eliminated along with the transport.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 186 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 23 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Vyshnevoy and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward in the direction of Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 15 attacks in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Selidove, Novotroitske, Myrnograd and Mykhailivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-