General Staff: there have been 78 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat clashes took place at the front between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 11
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 11/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy region suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy fired artillery at Ulanovo, Kucherivka, Marchikhina Buda, Golubivka, and Studenko; Yuryeve, Rivne, Richki, Yastrubyne, Rybtsi, Kisla Dubina, Stepne, and Obody came under air strikes. Also, according to available information, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using ten air defense systems.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions during the day in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, and Pishchany. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. In total, eight clashes were recorded in the direction.
The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Lyman direction. Fighting took place near Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Bilogorivka. Two skirmishes are ongoing.
The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction , but it carried out an air strike with a guided aerial bomb in the area of Yasnohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repulse two attacks by the occupiers near Kalynyvka and Chasovoy Yar. Four enemy attacks have already been stopped near Ivanovskyi and Stupochy.
In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked six times in the Toretsk area. Four attacks have been repulsed, two battles are still going on. The enemy dropped two anti-aircraft guns on Kramatorsk.
High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started here 13 times today. Currently, the battle is ongoing in the Selidovoy region. 12 attacks were repulsed near Myrolyubivka, Myrnograd and Lysivka.
A difficult situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. Fourteen assaults were repulsed near Novoselydivka, Maksimilianivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Vodyanyi, and another battle is also underway near Katerynivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor, with the support of aviation, attacked ten times near Bogoyavlenka, Zolotaya Niva, Novodarivka, Levadny, Rivnopol, and Olhivsk, currently seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions, no active actions of the occupiers were noted today. The enemy is carrying out airstrikes and artillery fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 666,340 (+1,140) people,
tanks — 8,953 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,800 (+35) units,
artillery systems — 19,322 (+59) units,
RSZV — 1,229 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+1) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16837 (+70),
cruise missiles — 2619 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,398 (+84) units,
special equipment — 3396 (+10).
