General Staff: there have been 78 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 11/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy region suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy fired artillery at Ulanovo, Kucherivka, Marchikhina Buda, Golubivka, and Studenko; Yuryeve, Rivne, Richki, Yastrubyne, Rybtsi, Kisla Dubina, Stepne, and Obody came under air strikes. Also, according to available information, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using ten air defense systems.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions during the day in the areas of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, and Pishchany. Four enemy attacks are still ongoing. In total, eight clashes were recorded in the direction.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to eight in the Lyman direction. Fighting took place near Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Bilogorivka. Two skirmishes are ongoing.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction , but it carried out an air strike with a guided aerial bomb in the area of Yasnohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders continue to repulse two attacks by the occupiers near Kalynyvka and Chasovoy Yar. Four enemy attacks have already been stopped near Ivanovskyi and Stupochy.