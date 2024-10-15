The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 671,400 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,988 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,939 (+44) units,

artillery systems — 19,430 (+9) units,

RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,019 (+10),

cruise missiles — 2,620 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,654 (+32) units,

special equipment — 3,441 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 198 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

According to detailed information in the Kupyan direction, the occupiers carried out 26 attacks during the day. The defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnikivka, Golubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Lozova and Vyshnevo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 37 attacks by invaders near the settlements of Novoehorivka, Novolyubivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Zarichne. The main efforts of the enemy were directed towards Nevsky, where he carried out eight more attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Diliivka.

Our defenders repelled 40 enemy assaults of varying intensity in the Pokrovsky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Selidove, Grodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka.