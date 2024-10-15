The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 BBMs
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 BBMs

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 BBMs
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 671,400 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 self-propelled guns in the last day as part of an operation against the invasion of the Russian army.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 671,400 soldiers, such losses as tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aviation equipment, etc. have been recorded.
  • During the past day, 198 combat clashes took place at the front, during which the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 40 enemy assaults in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • The most active enemy attacks were observed in the Kurakhiv direction, where the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times.
  • Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks on public points such as Georgiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka, where the enemy launched 8 attacks in each direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,988 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,939 (+44) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,430 (+9) units,

  • RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,019 (+10),

  • cruise missiles — 2,620 (+1) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,654 (+32) units,

  • special equipment — 3,441 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 198 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • According to detailed information in the Kupyan direction, the occupiers carried out 26 attacks during the day. The defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnikivka, Golubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Lozova and Vyshnevo.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 37 attacks by invaders near the settlements of Novoehorivka, Novolyubivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Zarichne. The main efforts of the enemy were directed towards Nevsky, where he carried out eight more attacks.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Diliivka.

Our defenders repelled 40 enemy assaults of varying intensity in the Pokrovsky direction, in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Selidove, Grodivka, Novotroitske and Novopavlivka.

  • The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kurakhivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Georgiivka, and Vodyanny, where the occupiers tried 50 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy was most active near Georgiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Navy is no longer able to influence the course of hostilities in Ukraine — the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Navy is no longer able to influence the course of hostilities in Ukraine — the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: there have been 107 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense of the Ground Forces of the AFU destroyed 164 Russian drones in a week
Oleksandr Pavlyuk
Air defense of the Ground Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?