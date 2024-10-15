The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 671,400 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 13 tanks and 44 self-propelled guns in the last day as part of an operation against the invasion of the Russian army.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 671,400 soldiers, such losses as tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aviation equipment, etc. have been recorded.
- During the past day, 198 combat clashes took place at the front, during which the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 40 enemy assaults in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The most active enemy attacks were observed in the Kurakhiv direction, where the invaders tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attacks on public points such as Georgiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka, where the enemy launched 8 attacks in each direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,210 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,988 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,939 (+44) units,
artillery systems — 19,430 (+9) units,
RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,019 (+10),
cruise missiles — 2,620 (+1) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,654 (+32) units,
special equipment — 3,441 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 198 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to detailed information in the Kupyan direction, the occupiers carried out 26 attacks during the day. The defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kruglyakivka, Kolisnikivka, Golubivka, Petropavlivka, Pershotravnevo, Lozova and Vyshnevo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 37 attacks by invaders near the settlements of Novoehorivka, Novolyubivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, and Zarichne. The main efforts of the enemy were directed towards Nevsky, where he carried out eight more attacks.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka and Diliivka.
The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kurakhivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Georgiivka, and Vodyanny, where the occupiers tried 50 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy was most active near Georgiivka, Novodmytrivka and Antonivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-