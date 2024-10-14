Air defense of the Ground Forces of the AFU destroyed 164 Russian drones in a week

The forces and means of air defense of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 164 Russian drones of various types over the past week.
The commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, reported this in Telegram.
According to Pavlyuk, destroyed:
92 drones of the Shahed-131/136 type,
14 Orlan 10/30 drones,
27 Zala drones,
15 Supercam drones,
11 Lancet drones,
2 Privet-82 drones,
two "Molniya" drones and one unidentified.
All the details of the new Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of October 12, during an anti-aircraft battle, the air defense forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 24 Russian UAVs. Two more were lost in location.
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 12, 2024, the Russian army hit Ukraine with missiles of an unknown type (launch area — Belgorod region — Russian Federation).
In addition, it also used 28 strike UAVs (launch area — Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF).
In order to destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
During a long anti-aircraft battle, 24 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
