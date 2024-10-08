Air defense forces shot down 18 "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 8, Russian troops launched an attack on the Odesa region. The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and 19 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Points of attention
- The forces of the Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW means shot down 18 enemy drones.
- The Russian attack on Ukraine involving ballistic missiles and drones took place in the Odesa region.
- Strike drones were destroyed over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.
- The anti-aircraft defense forces successfully defended themselves against nighttime shelling by Russian drones in the Odesa region, as a result of which human casualties were avoided.
- The attack led to fires and material damage in the Chornomorsk and Odesa districts, but in general the situation was quickly eliminated.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 19 enemy drones were destroyed in the airspace over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.
In particular, 18 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW devices.
One drone returned to Russian territory without striking.
The Russian Federation bombarded Odesa region with drones at night
As the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleg Kiper reported, most of the unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully destroyed by air defense. In particular, there were no human casualties or injuries.
At the same time, as a result of the attack:
in Chornomorsk, apartments on the 4th, 5th and 6th floors caught fire. The fire with an area of 100 square meters was quickly extinguished;
in the Odesa district, the ceiling and walls of the administrative and production building were damaged and subsequently caught fire. The fire on an area of 50 square meters was also eliminated;
one drone fell in an open area without detonation.
