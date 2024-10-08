Air defense forces shot down 18 "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 8, Russian troops launched an attack on the Odesa region. The occupiers launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and 19 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, all 19 enemy drones were destroyed in the airspace over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions.

In particular, 18 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and EW devices.

One drone returned to Russian territory without striking.

The Russian Federation bombarded Odesa region with drones at night

As the head of the Odesa regional military administration Oleg Kiper reported, most of the unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully destroyed by air defense. In particular, there were no human casualties or injuries.

Russian aggressors terrorized Odeshchya with attack drones from midnight to dawn, Kiper said. Share

At the same time, as a result of the attack: