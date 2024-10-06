Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On October 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed two missiles and 56 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russian Federation, destroying 56 "shaheed" and 2 missiles.
  • The attack took place on October 6, during which various types of missiles and attack drones were used.
  • As a result of the battle, civil infrastructure was damaged, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fires.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 87 Shahed attack missiles from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk territories (RF ).

The Air Force of Ukraine, with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups, repelled the attack. As a result of the battle, two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions.

In particular, in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

As of 09:00, it is known about the loss of locations of another 25 drones due to active countermeasures by means of radio-electronic warfare. Four drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations continue, the military reports.

The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones

As noted, as a result of drone strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks.

Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by firefighters.

The aggressor country again attacked our city with enemy shahedes. "Unfortunately, one man was injured during the attack and was hospitalized in a serious condition," the report said.

12 units of equipment and 47 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service, 1 unit of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Voluntary Firefighters of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty
State Emergency Service
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?