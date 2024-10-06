Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed two missiles and 56 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russian Federation, destroying 56 "shaheed" and 2 missiles.
- The attack took place on October 6, during which various types of missiles and attack drones were used.
- As a result of the battle, civil infrastructure was damaged, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fires.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 87 Shahed attack missiles from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk territories (RF ).
The Air Force of Ukraine, with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups, repelled the attack. As a result of the battle, two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions.
In particular, in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones
As noted, as a result of drone strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks.
Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by firefighters.
12 units of equipment and 47 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service, 1 unit of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Voluntary Firefighters of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-