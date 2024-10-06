Air defense forces destroyed 56 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine using various types of missiles and attack drones. Air defense forces destroyed two missiles and 56 enemy attack UAVs of the Shahed type.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 87 Shahed attack missiles from the Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk territories (RF ).

The Air Force of Ukraine, with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups, repelled the attack. As a result of the battle, two missiles and 56 kamikaze drones were destroyed in different regions.

In particular, in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

As of 09:00, it is known about the loss of locations of another 25 drones due to active countermeasures by means of radio-electronic warfare. Four drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations continue, the military reports.

The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones

As noted, as a result of drone strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks.

Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by firefighters.

The aggressor country again attacked our city with enemy shahedes. "Unfortunately, one man was injured during the attack and was hospitalized in a serious condition," the report said.