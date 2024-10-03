Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 3, the Russian army launched 105 kamikaze drones across Ukraine. Our air defense managed to shoot down 78 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 3, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs.

A total of 105 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shakhed" type were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea).

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine."

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 78 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

According to the Air Force, one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, 23 enemy UAVs were lost in location in different regions of Ukraine, probably as a result of active countermeasures by EW. The information is being clarified, the airmen add.

The Russian army tried to attack Kyiv with drones

As reported in KMVA, the tactics and techniques of the attack have remained unchanged for many months in a row:

night;

the use of unmanned aerial vehicles such as "Shahed";

approaches to the city from different directions and heights;

attacks by different quantitative groups.

The air alert in the capital lasted more than 5 and a half hours. The enemy launched the first groups of drones before midnight, but during the night new and new UAVs were constantly added. However, none of the Russian drones achieved their goal, says the KMVA message. Share

According to the administration, the forces and means of air defense detected and hit approximately one and a half dozen attack drones in the airspace around and above Kyiv.