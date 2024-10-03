Air defense forces shot down 78 drones during the new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 3, the Russian army launched 105 kamikaze drones across Ukraine. Our air defense managed to shoot down 78 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- On the night of October 3, the Russian army launched the next attack on Ukraine with the help of 105 kamikaze drones, against which the Ukrainian air force successfully resisted.
- As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 78 enemy Shahed attack drones were shot down in various regions of Ukraine.
- The tactics and techniques of the attack remain unchanged, but none of the Russian drones reached the target, thanks to the effective work of the Ukrainian air defense.
- Attempts to attack Kyiv with drones continued throughout the night, but the administration announced the successful detection and destruction of more than a dozen enemy drones.
- Although the fall of drone debris was recorded in Kyiv, the consequences of this incident were minimal with no significant destruction or casualties.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 3, the enemy attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs.
A total of 105 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shakhed" type were detected and escorted by the radio engineering troops of the Air Force (launch areas: Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea).
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine."
As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 78 enemy Shahed UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
According to the Air Force, one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, 23 enemy UAVs were lost in location in different regions of Ukraine, probably as a result of active countermeasures by EW. The information is being clarified, the airmen add.
The Russian army tried to attack Kyiv with drones
As reported in KMVA, the tactics and techniques of the attack have remained unchanged for many months in a row:
night;
the use of unmanned aerial vehicles such as "Shahed";
approaches to the city from different directions and heights;
attacks by different quantitative groups.
According to the administration, the forces and means of air defense detected and hit approximately one and a half dozen attack drones in the airspace around and above Kyiv.
According to the operational summary, the fall of debris was recorded in the Desnyan district of Kyiv. But the consequences were minimal — there were no destructions, fires, and no information about the victims was received.
