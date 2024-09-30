In Belarus, they suddenly started checking the combat capability of aviation and air defense

In Belarus, a new stage of checking the combat readiness of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces has begun. It started on September 30.
- In Belarus, a new check of the combat readiness of military units of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces began.
- In his statement, Lukashenko expressed threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons as a response to threats from NATO.
- It is possible to temporarily restrict the movement of civilian transport during the movement of military equipment in Belarus.
- Lukashenka's actions and statements about the possible use of nuclear weapons create tension in the region and threaten world peace.
What is known about the air defense inspection and reservist recruitment in Belarus
As the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group reports, during the inspection, the main focus will be on the readiness and ability of military units and units of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces to perform their tasks.
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus also stated that the movement of military equipment is planned during the inspection. In connection with this, it is possible to temporarily restrict the movement of civil transport on public roads and areas of the area.
Lukashenko flaunts "nuclear aid" to Russia
The dictator of Belarus cynically boasts that Russia will "fit in" for Belarus and direct nuclear weapons at NATO countries.
Lukashenko also "prophesies" that allegedly "the Americans and Poles have already lined up along the border, especially the Polish one, and are rubbing hands" to use their military forces against Belarus.
