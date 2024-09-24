An air target flew to Ukraine from Belarus — previously it was a Yak-130 aircraft

An air alert was announced in the north of Ukraine, including in Kyiv. Later, it became known about the "air target" that crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus.

What exactly flew into Ukraine from Belarus

The air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus , heading south, the Air Force reported. Share

However, the monitoring channel "Belarusian Gayun" notes that, according to preliminary data, it was a Yak-130 combat training aircraft of the Air Force of Belarus.

It is noted that the target crossed the Belarusian-Ukrainian border at 14:25.

The Yak-130 is a combat training aircraft designed to train pilots and conduct combat operations. It can be used both for training pilots and for combat support of ground units. Due to its design and electronics, it is also suitable for testing new technologies and weapons as a demonstrator aircraft.

Why are Russian "shahedis" flying to other countries

Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often deviate from the course. Sometimes they fly to the territory of Poland or Romania, but most often they end up in Belarus.

Several times the strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.

According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the radius of action of Ukrainian EW and air defense systems.

The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions.

The third version is related to the effect of EW on strike drones, which forces them to change course.