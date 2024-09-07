8 drones of the Russian Federation "got lost" in Belarus during a night attack on Ukraine

Russian drones again allegedly lost their course and flew into Belarus. On the night of September 7, eight Russian drones landed on the territory of a neighboring country.

8 drones of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus

On the night of September 7, at least eight Russian drones violated the airspace of Belarus. They flew in from the territory of Ukraine, and in most cases returned back.

Seven kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and one reconnaissance UAV of the Supercam type flew into Belarus.

The first "shahed" came from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine in the direction of Loyeva around 23:20 and after 40 minutes flew back to Ukraine in the direction of the Kyiv Reservoir. Share

One of the Shahed-136s almost reached the border with Lithuania. The strike drone entered the airspace of Belarus at 5:16 a.m.

"Shahed" flew to the Brest region and continued its movement to the north. It flew about 200 km and disappeared from radars.

The reconnaissance drone flew into Belarus in the morning, at 8:13.

Analysts believe that two "shahedis" could have reached the north of the country. This is evidenced by the activity of the Belarusian aviation in the two northern regions.

Why "shahedis" fly to other countries

Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often deviate from the course. Sometimes they fly into the territory of Poland or Romania, but most often end up in Belarus.

Several times the strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.

According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the radius of action of Ukrainian EW and air defense systems.

The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions.

The third version is related to the effect of EW on strike drones, which forces them to change course