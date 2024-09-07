8 drones of the Russian Federation "got lost" in Belarus during a night attack on Ukraine

Russian drones again allegedly lost their course and flew into Belarus. On the night of September 7, eight Russian drones landed on the territory of a neighboring country.
Points of attention
- On the night of September 7, 8 Russian drones (7 "shaheed" and 1 reconnaissance) violated the airspace of Belarus.
- Drones flew from the territory of Ukraine, most of them returned.
- One of the "shaheeds" flew about 200 km deep into Belarus, almost reaching the border with Lithuania.
- Analysts assume that two "shahedis" could fly to the north of Belarus, as evidenced by the activity of the Belarusian aviation.
- There are several versions about the reasons for the deviation of the drones from the course: intentional guidance by the Russians, problems with navigation due to sanctions, or the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.
8 drones of the Russian Federation flew to Belarus
On the night of September 7, at least eight Russian drones violated the airspace of Belarus. They flew in from the territory of Ukraine, and in most cases returned back.
Seven kamikaze drones of the Shahed type and one reconnaissance UAV of the Supercam type flew into Belarus.
One of the Shahed-136s almost reached the border with Lithuania. The strike drone entered the airspace of Belarus at 5:16 a.m.
"Shahed" flew to the Brest region and continued its movement to the north. It flew about 200 km and disappeared from radars.
The reconnaissance drone flew into Belarus in the morning, at 8:13.
Analysts believe that two "shahedis" could have reached the north of the country. This is evidenced by the activity of the Belarusian aviation in the two northern regions.
Why "shahedis" fly to other countries
Every night, the Russians launch dozens of kamikaze drones over Ukraine, but they often deviate from the course. Sometimes they fly into the territory of Poland or Romania, but most often end up in Belarus.
Several times the strange routes of the "shaheeds" were recorded: they circled over populated areas.
According to one version, the Russians are specifically sending drones to Belarus. In this way, they want to temporarily remove them from the radius of action of Ukrainian EW and air defense systems.
The second version is related to drone navigation problems. They may be the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions.
The third version is related to the effect of EW on strike drones, which forces them to change course
More on the topic
