According to the data of the columnist Nikola Mikovich, the official Minsk is currently unable to transfer the Polonez rocket launcher systems to Russia, as it has not received consent from China.

New problems have arisen in Russia

As Mikovich noted in an article for the South China Morning Post , since "Polonaise" uses Chinese-made missiles, Lukashenko and Putin will not be able to agree on the supply until the official Beijing gives the "green light".

The expert also drew attention to the fact that the Belarusian dictator and the Chinese president are trying not to cross the red lines of the West in military cooperation between themselves and Russia.

What is important to understand, against this background, their relations in the near future will remain mainly in the economic sphere.

Mikovich also added that from Beijing's point of view, Belarus is not only an important partner, but also a critical hub for its One Belt, One Road initiative, as well as for freight trains between China and Europe.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on China-Europe freight trains by promoting infrastructure connectivity and jointly ensuring the security of the China-Europe rail transport corridor, the observer added.

When Lukashenko will make concessions to the West

In an interview for Online.UA, the acting commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Pavlo "Uncle" Shurmey, explained when the Belarusian dictator Oleksandr Lukashenko can get out of Putin's control.

T.v.o. Polku's commander believes that there is indeed a scenario when Lukashenko will stop obeying Putin.