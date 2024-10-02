Air defense forces destroyed 11 "Shahed" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our defenders of the sky shot down 11 drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces shot down 11 "Shahed" type attack drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
- The Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, but the Ukrainian defense effectively resisted.
- The attack by the Russian Federation led to the blackout of three communities in Shostkin district of Sumy region.
- Ukrainian forces recorded 14 shellings and 20 explosions in the border areas of Sumy region.
- Information about the attack by the Russian Federation and its consequences is being clarified, but it is already known about the successful defense of the Ukrainian military.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 11 attack UAVs were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.
Four enemy drones left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.
As a result of countermeasures by EW, 10 attack UAVs were lost in location in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified.
In the Sumy region, several communities are without electricity due to the attack of the Russian Federation
As reported in the Sumy OVA, there is a power outage due to the attack of drones in the Sumy region on the night of October 2. Three communities of Shostkinsky district were left without electricity.
Also, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 14 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. The communities of Sumy, Bilopolska, Krasnopilska, Rychkivska, Shostkinsky district came under fire.
Bilopolsk community: the enemy fired artillery (7 explosions).
Krasnopilsk community: Geran-2 type UAV struck (1 explosion).
Sumy community: explosions of nuclear explosive devices (3 explosions) were recorded.
Richkivska hromada: KAB was attacked (2 explosions).
