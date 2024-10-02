Air defense forces destroyed 11 "Shahed" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our defenders of the sky shot down 11 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 11 attack UAVs were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Four enemy drones left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.

As a result of countermeasures by EW, 10 attack UAVs were lost in location in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified.

In the Sumy region, several communities are without electricity due to the attack of the Russian Federation

As reported in the Sumy OVA, there is a power outage due to the attack of drones in the Sumy region on the night of October 2. Three communities of Shostkinsky district were left without electricity.

Previously, as a result of the attack by the Russians, the territorial communities of Shostkinsk, Glukhivsk, and Yampilsk were cut off, the message says.

Also, at night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 14 shellings of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 20 explosions were recorded. The communities of Sumy, Bilopolska, Krasnopilska, Rychkivska, Shostkinsky district came under fire.