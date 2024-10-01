Air defense forces shot down 29 "Shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our air defenses shot down 29 drones.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, 29 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were shot down in various regions of the country.
- In September 2024, 1,339 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were launched, of which 1,107 were shot down.
- Russia plans to switch to almost round-the-clock attacks on Ukraine with the help of "shaheeds" as an element of reconnaissance and short-range strike weapons.
- The head of the Center for countering disinformation of the National Security Council points out that regular attacks by Russian drones are part of the enemy's strategy to attract alarms in the regions.
The Air Force disclosed the details of another Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Cape Chaud in Crimea.
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 attack UAVs were shot down by the aviation, MVG, and EDF of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
As a result of countermeasures by EW, three enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.
In September, Russia attacked Ukraine every day with Shaheds. How much is destroyed
In September 2024, there was not a single day when the Russian occupiers did not launch suicide drones over Ukraine.
In total, the enemy launched 1,339 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine, of which 1,107 were shot down, and some were suppressed by EW.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC, warns that one of the new goals of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is to switch to an almost 24-hour regime of attacks on Ukraine.
According to Andrii Kovalenko, regular raids by Russian "shaheeds" are an element of intelligence.
For the enemy, the mentioned drones remain precisely striking weapons at short distances.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-