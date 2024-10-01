Air defense forces shot down 29 "Shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 1, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our air defenses shot down 29 drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of another Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Cape Chaud in Crimea.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 29 attack UAVs were shot down by the aviation, MVG, and EDF of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As a result of countermeasures by EW, three enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.

In September, Russia attacked Ukraine every day with Shaheds. How much is destroyed

In September 2024, there was not a single day when the Russian occupiers did not launch suicide drones over Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 1,339 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine, of which 1,107 were shot down, and some were suppressed by EW.

On average, the Russians launched 44 Shaheds every day. The occupiers launched the most attack UAVs on September 14 — 72.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC, warns that one of the new goals of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is to switch to an almost 24-hour regime of attacks on Ukraine.

According to Andrii Kovalenko, regular raids by Russian "shaheeds" are an element of intelligence.

For the enemy, the mentioned drones remain precisely striking weapons at short distances.