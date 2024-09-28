Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense shot down 2 missiles and 69 drones

On the night of September 28, the Russian invaders launched a new combined attack on Ukraine, using both missiles and drones. Air defense forces of Ukraine were able to destroy most of the enemy targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 28 — the first details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces draws attention to the fact that they managed to detect and escort 77 air attack vehicles of the Russian Army.

It is about:

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;

2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 from the air space of TOT of Zaporizhzhya Region;

73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea.

In order to destroy all enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 69 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions , says the message. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that one drone flew in the direction of Russia, and three more were lost in Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Sumy was attacked by the Russian army

On the morning of September 28, Russian invaders attacked a health care facility in the regional center and used Shahed drones for this purpose.

Local authorities report that there are victims, but they have not specified their number yet.

The consequences of the Russian attack are currently not disclosed.

Subsequently, the Sumy OVA officially confirmed that there had been a repeated airstrike in the regional center.