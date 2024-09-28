A team from the American Institute for the Study of War concluded that even a small number of successful long-range Ukrainian strikes could change the course of the war, but Kyiv's allies are afraid to make these fateful decisions.

Putin intimidated Western countries

What is important to understand is that Putin and his minions were conducting covert operations against Western powers long before the debate about Ukraine's use of Western-provided weapons to attack the Russian Federation began.

According to analysts, it is the Putin regime that is currently doing everything possible to influence the discussions on allowing Ukraine to use weapons provided by the West to launch long-range strikes on military facilities in Russia.

These Russian efforts show deep concern about the operational pressure that such strikes against the Russian Federation could put on Russian offensive operations in Ukraine, although US officials are still hesitant to allow Ukraine to carry out such strikes, the ISW team emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that the US intelligence "downplays" the effect that the permission of Ukraine from its allies can have.

Moreover, American intelligence agencies are scaring Joe Biden with a potential attack on the United States by Russia.

Ukraine still has a chance to change the course of the war

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that recently the Russian dictator Putin has returned several of the most effective narratives of the Kremlin to the Western and Russian information spaces.

He also adapted his typically boilerplate language to the ongoing debate in the West over allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia using Western-provided weapons.

The benefits of allowing Ukraine to use Western-provided long-range systems against Russia may outweigh the risk of Russian retaliation more than Western politicians are currently considering, US analysts say. Share

The Institute for the Study of War warns that Putin and his team may intensify their operations so that the West never dares to make this important decision regarding Ukraine.