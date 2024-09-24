This is a new round. How the allies assess Ukraine's victory plan
This is a new round. How the allies assess Ukraine's victory plan

Source:  Bloomberg

As noted by British journalists, the opinions of Kyiv's allies regarding the plan for the victory of Ukraine, developed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team, currently differ.

Points of attention

  • Kyiv's allies express different opinions about Ukraine's victory plan/
  • The main goal of the victory plan is to strengthen the position of Ukraine during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.
  • Ukraine's partners are considering the possibility of appealing to Putin immediately before the G20 meeting in Brazil.

Should we expect a breakthrough?

According to some foreign officials, they do not believe that Zelensky's new plan can radically change the course of the war in favor of Ukraine.

That is why they call for lowering the level of expectations and objectively assessing the situation on the battlefield.

Another insider emphasized that none of the points of Ukraine's victory plan came as a surprise to him.

While Kyiv's allies intend to support Ukraine as long as necessary, they also want to hear from Volodymyr Zelenskyi about what the peace Kyiv seeks might look like.

One of the partners also added that this is a new round for working with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — either from Zelensky's side or from other countries.

What is the main goal of Ukraine's victory plan

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is primarily about strengthening Ukraine's position during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.

It is also important to understand that the head of state and his team expect that Ukraine will soon receive an invitation to join NATO.

With no sign that the Kremlin plans to back down, the allies are also discussing the possibility of reaching out to Putin just ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil, scheduled for November, one of the insiders said.

For a long time, official Washington tried to dispel hopes that it would approve Kiev's request to use long-range US missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory to avoid escalation.

Ukraine's victory plan. Journalists learned four main points
Ukraine's victory plan. Journalists learned four main points
Zelenskyy introduced members of the US Congress to the "plan for the victory of Ukraine"
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy introduced members of the US Congress to the "plan for the victory of Ukraine"
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan" — Yermak
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the "victory plan" — Yermak

