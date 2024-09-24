As noted by British journalists, the opinions of Kyiv's allies regarding the plan for the victory of Ukraine, developed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team, currently differ.
Should we expect a breakthrough?
According to some foreign officials, they do not believe that Zelensky's new plan can radically change the course of the war in favor of Ukraine.
That is why they call for lowering the level of expectations and objectively assessing the situation on the battlefield.
Another insider emphasized that none of the points of Ukraine's victory plan came as a surprise to him.
While Kyiv's allies intend to support Ukraine as long as necessary, they also want to hear from Volodymyr Zelenskyi about what the peace Kyiv seeks might look like.
One of the partners also added that this is a new round for working with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — either from Zelensky's side or from other countries.
What is the main goal of Ukraine's victory plan
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is primarily about strengthening Ukraine's position during the upcoming diplomatic negotiations with Russia.
It is also important to understand that the head of state and his team expect that Ukraine will soon receive an invitation to join NATO.
For a long time, official Washington tried to dispel hopes that it would approve Kiev's request to use long-range US missiles to strike targets deep inside Russian territory to avoid escalation.
