Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 29, Russia launched 22 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine. Our defenders of the sky shot down 15 enemy martyrs.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Shahed attack drones launched by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine.
- The attack of the Russian army on Zaporozhye led to the destruction of a number of houses and injured people.
- As a result of the attack, more than 10 aerial bombs were recorded by the Russians, which led to destruction in three districts of the city.
- Victims of the attack remained under medical supervision, some refused hospitalization.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the enemy launched 22 attack drones over Ukraine. Areas of launches: Yeisk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.
Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones. As a result of countermeasures by EW, five more enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.
PPO worked in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.
The Russian Federation made more than 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia
On September 29, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with anti-tank missiles. As a result of the attack, a number of houses were destroyed and about 5 were injured.
According to the latest data, one woman is trapped, and six people are known to be injured, two of whom are hospitalized. In total, the occupiers used more than 10 aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia, destruction was recorded in three districts.
Also, according to OVA, due to the mass attack, the movement of trains at Zaporizhzhia stations was changed.
After 9:00 a.m., a woman was rescued from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia, who had been looking for it all this time.
Regarding the condition of the six victims, two of the six are men, the rest are women. There are two people in the hospital - one person is in serious condition, the other is in average condition. Four victims refused hospitalization.
According to preliminary information, the Russians raided the territory of the regional center 13 times (previously by KABs).
