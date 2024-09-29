Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 29, Russia launched 22 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine. Our defenders of the sky shot down 15 enemy martyrs.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy launched 22 attack drones over Ukraine. Areas of launches: Yeisk, Kursk and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Air defense forces destroyed 15 drones. As a result of countermeasures by EW, five more enemy drones were lost in location, previously without consequences.

PPO worked in Sumy, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The Russian Federation made more than 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia

On September 29, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with anti-tank missiles. As a result of the attack, a number of houses were destroyed and about 5 were injured.

Previously, five were injured. All details are being clarified. The attack continues. Stay in safe places, - said Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA. Share

According to the latest data, one woman is trapped, and six people are known to be injured, two of whom are hospitalized. In total, the occupiers used more than 10 aerial bombs in Zaporizhzhia, destruction was recorded in three districts.

There is destruction in three districts of Zaporizhzhia — Shevchenkivskyi, Komunarskyi, Oleksandrivskyi. Currently, we know about one destroyed high-rise building and at least 15 private ones. Share

Also, according to OVA, due to the mass attack, the movement of trains at Zaporizhzhia stations was changed.

After 9:00 a.m., a woman was rescued from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia, who had been looking for it all this time.

The rescuers got the woman out from under the rubble of the high-rise building. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance, Fedorov said. Share

Regarding the condition of the six victims, two of the six are men, the rest are women. There are two people in the hospital - one person is in serious condition, the other is in average condition. Four victims refused hospitalization.