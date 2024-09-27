The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 27. Air defense forces destroyed 24 drones

On the night and morning of September 27, Russian invaders again attacked Ukrainian territory with missiles and drones. This time, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions came under enemy attack.
Points of attention
- This time, the Russian invaders used 3 missiles and 32 drones for the air attack.
- Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down most of the enemy targets.
- Despite this, there are victims among the civilian population in Odesa region.
Air defense forces announced the results of their work
As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at night the Russian invaders attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Black Sea.
What's more, the enemy launched 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type over Ukraine (launch area: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF).
In order to destroy all enemy targets, the air combat involved:
anti-aircraft missile forces,
mobile fire groups,
units of the Military Intelligence Service of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
On September 27, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions became the targets of Russian terror.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Izmail
On the morning of September 27, the Russian army launched drones in the direction of Odesa region.
According to the latest data, three people were killed and 11 civilians were injured in Izmail.
According to him, the work of the air defense forces was long and intense.
As a result of the enemy attack, private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars were also damaged.
Several fires broke out, but they were quickly put out.
