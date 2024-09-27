According to the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 187 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, most of them in the direction of Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the front

In the Kharkiv region, three clashes took place near Staritsa, Tykhoi and Vovchansk.

20 battles were fought in the direction of Kupyansk. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, and Kolisnikivka.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the enemy attacked 15 times near Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo and Torsky.

In the direction of Siversk four battles took place in the districts of Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Spirny.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Defense Forces repelled 10 assaults near Minkivka, Hryhorivka, and Bila Hora.

18 battles were fought in the direction of Toretsk, in particular, near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and Leonidovka.

42 attacks were repulsed in the direction of Pokrovsk. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Selidovoy and Marynivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo The defense forces stopped 36 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Tsukuriny, Zhelany Drugo, Georgiyivka and beyond.

The Russian invaders carried out five offensive actions near Vodyanyi, Katerynivka and Bogoyavlenka.

Three clashes took place in the Zaporizhzhia region . Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Robotyny.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the occupiers were also defeated, twice attacking the defensive lines of our units.

What is known about total and current enemy losses

personnel — about 649 thousand 170 (+1 thousand 370) people were liquidated;

tanks — 8,846 (+21) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,396 (+48) units;

artillery systems — 18,678 (+58) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 199 units;

air defense equipment — 961 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16 thousand 31 (+85) units;

cruise missiles — 2,608 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25 thousand 411 (+58) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 192 (+2) units.