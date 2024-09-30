Air defense forces shot down 67 "shaheeds" and a missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 67 "shaheeds" and a missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 67 "shaheeds" and a missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of September 30, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles of various types and 73 Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed 1 missile and 67 drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Air Defense Forces successfully shot down 67 unmanned aerial vehicles and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • Enemy "shaheds" and air attacks pose a threat to the civilian population, but the Ukrainian military successfully retreated from the attacks.
  • The wreckage of an enemy drone was discovered in Kyiv, where local services are coming to the rescue and taking the necessary security measures.
  • The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack, indicating the regions and types of missiles used by the enemy.
  • Protecting the airspace of Ukraine from missiles and drones is a priority for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ensuring the country's security.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 67 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions ".

It is reported that one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures by EW.

One UAV remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat work is underway, the PS noted.

It is reported that the "Shakhed" invaders launched the districts of the Russian cities of Kursk, Yeisk, Orel:

  • ballistic missile "Iskander-M" — from the occupied Crimea

  • guided air missile Kh-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region

  • the Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The wreckage of a Russian drone was discovered on Obolon in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported that in the Obolon district of Kyiv, the wreckage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was found near one of the residential buildings.

In the Obolonsky district, near one of the residential buildings, the wreckage of an enemy UAV was discovered. All necessary services are working on the spot, Klitschko said.

At the same time, there is no information about victims or damage.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on September 27. Air defense forces destroyed 24 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces announced the results of their work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense shot down 2 missiles and 69 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 28 — the first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 15 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?