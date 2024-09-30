Air defense forces shot down 67 "shaheeds" and a missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 30, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 3 missiles of various types and 73 Shaheds. Air defense forces destroyed 1 missile and 67 drones.
The Air Force announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 67 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions ".
It is reported that one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, three more were lost in location in the northern regions of Ukraine as a result of countermeasures by EW.
It is reported that the "Shakhed" invaders launched the districts of the Russian cities of Kursk, Yeisk, Orel:
ballistic missile "Iskander-M" — from the occupied Crimea
guided air missile Kh-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region
the Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the airspace over the Black Sea.
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The wreckage of a Russian drone was discovered on Obolon in Kyiv
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko reported that in the Obolon district of Kyiv, the wreckage of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was found near one of the residential buildings.
At the same time, there is no information about victims or damage.
