Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
Читати українською

On the night of October 5, Russian invaders again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. However, thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, not a single missile and not a single drone reached their targets.

Points of attention

  • The results of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces testify to the effective resistance to the Russian invaders.
  • As a result of active anti-aircraft missile defenses, the guided air missiles did not reach their targets.
  • The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the Sumy region, carrying out 50 shelling of the border areas.

The results of the air defense operation on October 5 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 5, 2024, the Russian army struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea and 13 drones (attack UAVs) from the districts of: Kursk — Russian Federation, Cape Chauda (Crimea).

In order to destroy all enemy targets, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 3 enemy drones were shot down in Odesa region. 10 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location in the north and south of the country, information about casualties and destruction was not received, the report says.

In addition, it is emphasized that as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense, the guided air missiles did not reach their goals.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russia continues to actively terrorize the Sumy region

During October 4, the Russian occupiers shelled the border territories of the Sumy region 50 times, wounding a person.

This is reported by Sumy OVA.

According to the data of the local authorities, a rocket strike was recorded in the Okhtyr community, and 1 explosion was heard there. As a result, one civilian was injured.

During the day, the Russians carried out 50 shelling of the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 84 explosions were recorded. Mykolayivska, Bilopolska, Krasnopilska, Velikopysarivska, Okhtyrska, Novoslobidska, Glukhivska, Shalyginska, Esmanska, Sveska, Yampilska communities came under fire, says the message of the Sumy OVA.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon signed a contract with Boeing to manufacture bombs for Ukraine
US Department of Defense
The Pentagon signed a contract with Boeing to manufacture bombs for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The new NATO Secretary General challenged China for the sake of Ukraine's victory
Rutte is not going to ignore the actions of the PRC
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Army of criminals. Putin granted amnesty to accused Russians fighting against Ukraine
Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?