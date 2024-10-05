Air defense forces successfully repelled a new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 5, Russian invaders again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages. However, thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, not a single missile and not a single drone reached their targets.

The results of the air defense operation on October 5 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 5, 2024, the Russian army struck with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea and 13 drones (attack UAVs) from the districts of: Kursk — Russian Federation, Cape Chauda (Crimea).

In order to destroy all enemy targets, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 3 enemy drones were shot down in Odesa region. 10 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location in the north and south of the country, information about casualties and destruction was not received, the report says. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense, the guided air missiles did not reach their goals.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russia continues to actively terrorize the Sumy region

During October 4, the Russian occupiers shelled the border territories of the Sumy region 50 times, wounding a person.

This is reported by Sumy OVA.

According to the data of the local authorities, a rocket strike was recorded in the Okhtyr community, and 1 explosion was heard there. As a result, one civilian was injured.