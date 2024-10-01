The Pentagon signed a contract with Boeing to manufacture bombs for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense signed a $6.9 billion contract with Boeing Corporation for the production of small-diameter bombs. They will be supplied to Ukraine, as well as to Japan and Bulgaria.

What is known about the US contract with Boeing

As noted, the Boeing company received a contract for the supply of small-diameter bombs worth 6.9 billion dollars.

The works will last until 2035 and include deliveries to foreign customers, including Japan, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

Among the companies that received contracts are American Systems Corp., DCS Corp., Peraton Inc. and others. The work will continue until 2027 in various specified locations.

The list also included Apogee Engineering LLC and Joint Research and Development LLC, which received similar research and development contracts worth more than $33 billion. Partial funding for 2024 and 2025 has already been allocated.

Ukraine will receive new aid from the USA

The Pentagon announced an aid package within the framework of USAI (the purchase of weapons for Ukraine, not allocation from US stocks) in the amount of 2.4 billion dollars.

What was included in the package of aid to Ukraine from the USA:

ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defense systems;

air-to-ground ammunition;

unmanned aerial systems and components to support the Ukrainian production of drones;

equipment for combating UAVs;

unmanned surface vessels;

secure communication equipment;

equipment and materials to support Ukrainian production of ammunition;

spare parts, maintenance and support, and other support equipment.

At the same time, Biden issued a decree on the allocation of 5.55 billion dollars to help Ukraine from American reserves.

Also, the USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars. The White House also imposed new sanctions against Russia and transferred long-range aerial bombs to JSOW.