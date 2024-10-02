The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, signed a law on the exemption from criminal liability of defendants undergoing military service. The day before, it was reported that the Russian Federation may send defendants to war in Ukraine.

Putin granted amnesty to convicted criminals who will go to war against Ukraine

This law supplements the provisions of the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes of the Russian Federation.

In particular, he orders to release from criminal liability at the stage of the trial the accused who are serving military service during the mobilization period or have entered into a contract for military service.

In addition, the law provides for the extension of a similar legal mechanism to convicts, for whom a verdict was passed, but it did not acquire legal force, in particular at the stage of appeal proceedings in a criminal case.

Russia is sending defendants and prisoners to war against Ukraine

The day before, information spread in the mass media that the Russian authorities may send about 20,000 defendants who are in pretrial detention centers to war in Ukraine.

However, the decision to send the defendants to the SVO shows that the influx of prisoners is running out, it is no longer the same as before. Share

Russia has been recruiting prisoners since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. After Prigozhin's death, the Russian Guard took up this task, recruiting former Wagnerites.