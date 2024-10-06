The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty
Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty

The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty
On October 6, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with "shaheds". As a result of the attack, fires started in warehouses, there is an injured person.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers attacked Odessa with drones, which caused fires and casualties.
  • Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and rescuers extinguished fires at the impact site.
  • The attack also injured four civilians, who are being treated.
  • A Russian Iskander-M missile was directed at the port of Odessa, injuring people and damaging infrastructure.
  • Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a terrorist act, recording the consequences and providing assistance to the wounded.

What is known about the shelling of Odessa by the Russian Federation

As noted, as a result of drone strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks.

Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by firefighters.

The aggressor country again attacked our city with enemy shahedes. "Unfortunately, one man was injured during the attack and was hospitalized in a serious condition," the report said.

12 units of equipment and 47 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service, 1 unit of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Voluntary Firefighters of Ukraine.

Russia attacked the port of Odessa with an Iskander-M missile

In the afternoon of September 20, the Russian army directed a missile at Odesa. As a result of the attack, four people were injured.

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, the wreckage of "Iskander-M" previously damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian vessel under the flag of Antigua. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a terrorist act in Russia.

Four civilians were injured. They are provided with all necessary assistance. Law enforcement officers record the consequences of yet another crime committed by Russians.

