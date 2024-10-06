The Russian Federation attacked Odesa with drones — fires broke out, there is a casualty

On October 6, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa with "shaheds". As a result of the attack, fires started in warehouses, there is an injured person.
What is known about the shelling of Odessa by the Russian Federation
As noted, as a result of drone strikes, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including warehouses and trucks.
Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were extinguished by firefighters.
12 units of equipment and 47 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service, 1 unit of equipment and 3 personnel from the Association of Voluntary Firefighters of Ukraine.
Russia attacked the port of Odessa with an Iskander-M missile
In the afternoon of September 20, the Russian army directed a missile at Odesa. As a result of the attack, four people were injured.
According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, the wreckage of "Iskander-M" previously damaged port and civilian infrastructure, as well as a civilian vessel under the flag of Antigua. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a terrorist act in Russia.
