Attack of Russia on Ukraine. What is currently known

On the night of October 12, during an anti-aircraft battle, the air defense forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 24 Russian UAVs. Two more were lost in location.
Points of attention
- As a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, private houses, enterprises and warehouses in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson were damaged.
- According to local authorities, 6 people were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.
- Ukrainian forces involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops and other military units to successfully repel enemy attacks.
All the details of the new Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 12, 2024, the Russian army hit Ukraine with missiles of an unknown type (launch area — Belgorod region — Russian Federation).
In addition, it also used 28 attack UAVs (launch area — Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF).
To destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
During a long anti-aircraft battle, 24 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on October 12
Zaporozhye once again found itself under attack from the enemy. Three people, including a child, were injured as a result of a new attack by the Russians.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reports this.
A little later, Fedorov specified that two women aged 55 and 22 and an 11-year-old girl were injured.
In addition, it is known that the Russian occupiers shelled one of Kherson's micro-districts, as a result of which a fire broke out in warehouses and on the site of open storage of production waste. It has already been extinguished.
According to the latest data, 3 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling.
