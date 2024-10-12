The situation is complicated. 169 combat clashes took place at the front

The Russian invaders, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, continuously attack the positions of the Ukrainian troops. Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to destroy hundreds of Russian soldiers and a large amount of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 12, 2024 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 667,630 (+1,290) people,

tanks — 8,962 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,827 (+27) units,

artillery systems — 19,381 (+59) units,

RSZV — 1,230 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 976 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,947 (+110) units,

cruise missiles — 2,619 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,513 (+115) units,

special equipment — 3,434 (+38) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 11-12

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 110 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers carried out more than 5,000 attacks, 155 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 1,530 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Richki, Yastrubyne, Osoyivka, Bezsalivka, Bondarivshchyna, Rybtsi, Kisla Dubina, Stepne, Obody, Yuryeve, Rivne, Oleshnia, Katerynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka . Share

In addition, it is reported that on October 11, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy control points, 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system at a firing position, an electronic warfare station and one means of enemy air defense.