The situation is complicated. 169 combat clashes took place at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The situation is complicated. 169 combat clashes took place at the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the situation at the front on October 11-12
Читати українською

The Russian invaders, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, continuously attack the positions of the Ukrainian troops. Despite this, the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to destroy hundreds of Russian soldiers and a large amount of enemy equipment.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops successfully repelled 32 enemy attacks in the Kurakhiv direction.
  • The total combat losses of the Russian occupiers reached more than 667,000 people.
  • The Russian army carried out more than 5,000 shellings on the territory of Ukraine on October 11.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 12, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 12, 2024 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 667,630 (+1,290) people,

  • tanks — 8,962 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,827 (+27) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,381 (+59) units,

  • RSZV — 1,230 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 976 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369(+0) units,

  • helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,947 (+110) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,619 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,513 (+115) units,

  • special equipment — 3,434 (+38) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 11-12

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the past day, the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 110 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers carried out more than 5,000 attacks, 155 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 1,530 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Richki, Yastrubyne, Osoyivka, Bezsalivka, Bondarivshchyna, Rybtsi, Kisla Dubina, Stepne, Obody, Yuryeve, Rivne, Oleshnia, Katerynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka .

In addition, it is reported that on October 11, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy control points, 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery system at a firing position, an electronic warfare station and one means of enemy air defense.

The largest number of attacks was repulsed by the Defense Forces in the Kurakhiv direction, a total of 32 enemy attacks were stopped.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine
The DPRK may send its soldiers to war against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How and why the FSB hunts Ukrainian children — investigation
How and why the FSB hunts Ukrainian children — investigation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The Kremlin gave the occupiers a clear instruction
The Russian army is unsuccessfully trying to return the lost Russian territories

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?