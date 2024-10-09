Cases of children becoming victims of Russian recruiters are becoming more and more common in Ukraine. This is an extremely dangerous trend, because minors are more vulnerable to recruitment, as they cannot realize and calculate the consequences of their actions.

The FSB knows how to manipulate the minds of minors

The recruitment of children to carry out sabotage in Ukraine is taking on an unprecedented scale, because the Russian special services spend a lot of money and time on it.

In most cases, minors are encouraged to set fire to the cars of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the equipment of Ukrzaliznytsia, or the buildings of the TCC.

As a rule, the FSB uses the Telegram messenger to search for "performers". All this happens in groups with offers to earn "quick money".

The fact that children agree to perform such tasks does not concern the recruiters — on the contrary, they convince the "performers" that they will get nothing for it. Share

For example, for setting fire to a military car, the Russian special services promise from one thousand dollars and above, sometimes even 3,000 thousand dollars.

It is clear that it is easy for the enemy to tempt the fragile psyche of a minor for quick and, at first glance, easy money.

What is the hidden goal of the Russian special services

However, that is not all. As it turned out, by using videos of burning military cars, the FSB actually wants to create the illusion that there is mass resistance to the mobilization and decision of the Ukrainian authorities inside Ukraine.

Here, the enemy's key objective is internal destabilization, not simply the destruction of vehicles and property.

The main thing is that we then edit this video and publish it in the media, that angry citizens will fuck the TCC. This is done in order to create destabilization within the country and to instill a negative attitude towards the government in people, in the people. Therefore, in general, what will burn there. The most important thing is what people will think. And if there is symbolism on it, then people will think what they need. Got it? is a fragment of a conversation between a Russian recruiter and a future pallium, a minor boy from one of the western regions of Ukraine, who is currently in a boot camp. Share

According to journalists, there are currently more than 150 detained Pali people in Ukraine. Most of them are already behind bars awaiting their verdict.