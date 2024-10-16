The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 29 enemy artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 672,850 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,450 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,997 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,969 (+30) units;

artillery systems — 19,459 (+29) units;

RSZV — 1231 units;

air defense equipment — 978 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,050 (+31) units;

cruise missiles — 2,620 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,732 (+78) units;

special equipment — 3441 units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 171 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Novoosynivka, Hrushivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnyivka, and Vyshnevo.

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Zarichny and Torsky.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dachny and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 26 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the direction of Novotroitsky, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Krasny Yar and Krutoy Yar. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlement of Selidove.