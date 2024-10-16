The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 29 enemy artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 672,850 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian invaders and 29 enemy artillery systems.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 672,850 soldiers.
- Over the past 24 hours, 171 combat clashes were recorded in various directions, where Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks by the occupiers.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlement of Selidove, as well as in the Kurakhiv direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,450 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,997 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,969 (+30) units;
artillery systems — 19,459 (+29) units;
RSZV — 1231 units;
air defense equipment — 978 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,050 (+31) units;
cruise missiles — 2,620 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,732 (+78) units;
special equipment — 3441 units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 171 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 28 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Novoosynivka, Hrushivka, Pischany, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnyivka, and Vyshnevo.
The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Zarichny and Torsky.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Toretsk, Dachny and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novodmytrivka and Georgiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Kreminnaya Balka, Tsukuryny, Novoselydivka, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.
