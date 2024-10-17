General Staff: between the AFU and the Russian army there have been 120 clashes

Since the beginning of the day on October 17, more than 120 combat clashes have taken place. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, and carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 17

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/17/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of settlements such as Bezsalivka, Bachivsk, Sytne, Vysoke, Krasnopillya, Vovkivka, Hirsk, Buchki, Vilna Sloboda, Myropillia, Pokrovka, Shalygine, Malushyne, Gremyach, Bleshnya, Oleksandrivka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also struck in the Myropillya area, dropping two guided aerial bombs.

According to currently available information, the Russians carried out four airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using ten anti-aircraft missiles.

Three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Staritsa. The enemy also carried out two airstrikes in the area of Pysarivka and Stary Saltov, dropping four anti-tank missiles.

Nine assaults by the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, and Nadia in the Kupyansk direction. There are three more clashes in the Dzherelny and Lozova districts.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is attacking near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novosadovoy, Nevsky, Torsky, Serebryanka, and Bilogorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 16 clashes in this direction, six of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers are actively using aviation. Siversk and Zvanivka were hit by KABs.

Fighting continues in the districts of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasovoy Yar and Ivanivskoye in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times. Currently, fighting continues near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbanivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Promin, Suhy Yar, Lysivka, and Selidove. So far, the enemy has made 23 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

Ten clashes are the hottest in the Kurakhivka direction in the districts of Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vodyanivka. Another 22 enemy assaults in the districts of Zoryanyi, Gostroy, Georgiyivka, and Katerynivka have already been repulsed by our defenders.

In the Vremivsk direction, five enemy assaults were repulsed near Bogoyavlenka, one enemy assault continues.

In the Orihiv direction, the invaders are using aviation in the area of Novodanilivka.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,420 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: