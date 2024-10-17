The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian invaders, 17 tanks and 51 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 674,270 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,420 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,014 (+17) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,002 (+33) units;

artillery systems — 19,510 (+51) units;

RSZV — 1232 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 978 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,104 (+54) units;

cruise missiles — 2,620 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,815 (+83) units;

special equipment — 3446 (+5) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 163 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of enemy attacks per day reached 18. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Pischany, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshnevo.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out 17 assaults near Nevsky, Makiivka, Torsky and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 15 attacks in the areas of Promin, Krutiy Yar and Selidove settlements. The Russian occupiers were most active near Selidovoy. Share