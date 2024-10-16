The Armed Forces hit the training ground of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia region — video

The jet artillery of our defenders hit the training ground of the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia. At the time of the attack, the Russians were training their personnel.

The Armed Forces hit the training ground of the occupiers in Zaporizhzhia

As noted, the strike on the Russian training ground was carried out with the help of GMLRS M30A1 DPICM high-precision rocket munitions, which have a large number of preformed fragments that effectively destroy enemy manpower.

The video shows that dozens of Russian soldiers were at the training ground during the strike. However, official information about the number of destroyed soldiers at this training ground was not provided.

By the way, currently the occupying forces of the Russian Federation have intensified the preparation of training complexes in the temporarily occupied territories, where both personnel and armored units are trained.

Most of these ranges are within the range of Ukrainian rocket artillery, which has already struck them more than once.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,450 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: