The jet artillery of our defenders hit the training ground of the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia. At the time of the attack, the Russians were training their personnel.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack with the help of high-precision rocket munitions on the training ground of the Russian occupiers.
- The strike resulted in the destruction of the enemy's manpower, which was training at the training ground in Zaporizhzhia.
- The video footage shows dozens of Russian soldiers at the training ground at the time of the strike.
- During the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment and enemy soldiers.
- The army of the Russian Federation intensified the preparation of training complexes in the temporarily captured territories, where training events are often held.
As noted, the strike on the Russian training ground was carried out with the help of GMLRS M30A1 DPICM high-precision rocket munitions, which have a large number of preformed fragments that effectively destroy enemy manpower.
The video shows that dozens of Russian soldiers were at the training ground during the strike. However, official information about the number of destroyed soldiers at this training ground was not provided.
By the way, currently the occupying forces of the Russian Federation have intensified the preparation of training complexes in the temporarily occupied territories, where both personnel and armored units are trained.
Most of these ranges are within the range of Ukrainian rocket artillery, which has already struck them more than once.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,450 Russian invaders in a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,997 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,969 (+30) units;
artillery systems — 19,459 (+29) units;
RSZV — 1231 units;
air defense equipment — 978 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,050 (+31) units;
cruise missiles - 2,620 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,732 (+78) units;
special equipment - 3441 units.
