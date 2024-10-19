General Staff: the AFU eliminated 97 occupiers of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on 10/19/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The Russian invaders launched two missile (three missiles) and 57 air strikes (97 air defense missiles) on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the Russians brought in 607 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,000 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the defensive lines of our soldiers near Staritsa and Vovchansk six times. According to available information, the losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 74 servicemen killed and wounded, two units of motor vehicles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. Our soldiers also damaged two cars of the occupiers.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 16 assaults in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks. The invaders also carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk.

On the Lymanskyi direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terniv, and Serebryanka ten times. The defense forces repulsed the Russians fiercely, but one skirmish is still ongoing. Novoyehorivka and Terny were attacked by enemy aircraft.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not carry out active operations, but struck Siversk and Riznikivka with guided air bombs, shelled the positions of our troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three offensive actions of the Russians near Andriivka, Predechyny and Stupochy, the situation is under control.