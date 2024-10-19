General Staff: the AFU eliminated 97 occupiers of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsky direction

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repulse the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory. A total of 138 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on October 19.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 10:00 p.m. on 10/19/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The Russian invaders launched two missile (three missiles) and 57 air strikes (97 air defense missiles) on the territory of Ukraine. In addition, the Russians brought in 607 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,000 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the defensive lines of our soldiers near Staritsa and Vovchansk six times. According to available information, the losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 74 servicemen killed and wounded, two units of motor vehicles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. Our soldiers also damaged two cars of the occupiers.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 16 assaults in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks. The invaders also carried out an airstrike on Kupiansk.
On the Lymanskyi direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terniv, and Serebryanka ten times. The defense forces repulsed the Russians fiercely, but one skirmish is still ongoing. Novoyehorivka and Terny were attacked by enemy aircraft.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not carry out active operations, but struck Siversk and Riznikivka with guided air bombs, shelled the positions of our troops.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped three offensive actions of the Russians near Andriivka, Predechyny and Stupochy, the situation is under control.
In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked the defense forces four times near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyna, two skirmishes are ongoing. The invading army actively used aviation during the day, so strikes were made on the Toretsk and Katerynivka districts.
Since the beginning of this day , in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians have tried 24 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promeny, and Selidovoy. Seven attacks are still ongoing.
The enemy is suffering significant losses — today 214 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 97 of them — irreversibly. A car, four motorcycles and an enemy anti-tank missile complex were also destroyed.
The hottest today is in the Kurakhiv direction. The enemy, supported by aviation, attacked our positions 50 times near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelany Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. According to updated information, 17 clashes are still going on.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders carried out four offensive actions near Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka, all attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy tried to advance near Malaya Tokmachka. Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults. The occupier launched an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia, civilian residents of the regional center were injured.
In the Dnieper direction, the Russians were defeated six times, attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainians.
The situation at the front on October 18-19
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 202 combat clashes between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders took place during the past 24 hours.
The army of the Russian Federation carried out two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, and also carried out 64 air strikes, including dropping 91 guided aerial bombs.
The enemy launched more than 3,500 attacks, 78 of them from rocket salvo systems, and engaged more than 1,400 kamikaze drones for attacks.
