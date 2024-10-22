The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 24 self-propelled guns and 34 artillery systems
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 681,580 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • At the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army already exceeds 681,580 soldiers.
  • Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 24 armored combat vehicles and 34 artillery systems.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces recorded 134 combat clashes, in particular in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Toretsk and other directions.
  • During the past day, the enemy tried to advance and attacked various districts, including Grekivka, Makiivka, Bilogorivka, Toretsk and many others.
  • The enemy actively used aviation over various directions, but the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled his attacks.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9,079 (+8) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,199 (+24) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,623 (+34) units;

  • RSZV — 1234 (+2) units;

  • air defense equipment — 981 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,404 (+71) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,111 (+77) units;

  • special equipment — 3499 (+20) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 134 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • Five enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Zeleny Gay, Vyshnevoi and Lozova.

  • The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Torsky and Terni.

  • Carrying out the bombardment in the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked three times, Verkhnyokamianske, Pereizne and Bilogorivka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched three attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 46 offensive and assault actions of the aggressor near Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Krasny Yar, Promeny, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Selidovoy and Mykhailivka. The enemy actively used aviation.

  • In the direction of Kurakhivka, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks in the districts of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Georgiivka, Dalnyi, Katerynivka, Zoryanyi, Gostroy, and Antonivka.

