Syrskyi visited military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna — details
Oleksandr Syrskyi
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Kursk sector of the front. In particular, he reported on work in military units and units operating in this direction.

  • Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units in Kurshchyna and reported on the work of units in this direction.
  • The main goal of the work is to anticipate the actions of the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him, preventing him from achieving his goals.
  • The military-strategic analysis shows that the situation remains under the control of Ukrainian forces despite the superiority of the occupiers in manpower and equipment.
  • During the past 24 hours, 164 combat encounters were recorded in other directions of the front, and a significant number of attacks were repulsed by the defense forces in various areas.
  • The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Selidovoy, where attempts of the invaders to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military were observed.

Syrsky made a number of decisions in the Kursk direction

Worked in military units and units operating in Sumy and Kursk regions. Despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative, the situation remains under our control.

Photo — t.me/osirskiy

Oleksandr Syrsky also worked directly at the command posts of the brigades.

Taking into account the assessment of the situation, he made a number of decisions aimed at preventing the actions of the enemy and causing him maximum losses. Despite the superiority of the occupiers in terms of manpower and equipment, the skill and professionalism of the Ukrainian army do not allow the Russian aggressor to achieve its goal, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces stated.

Photo — t.me/osirskiy

What is the situation in other areas of the front

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terni, and Serebryanka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyna.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 27 assaults in the areas of settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promeny and Selidovoy, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 60 attacks near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelany Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

