Syrskyi visited military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna — details

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Kursk sector of the front. In particular, he reported on work in military units and units operating in this direction.
Points of attention
- Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units in Kurshchyna and reported on the work of units in this direction.
- The main goal of the work is to anticipate the actions of the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him, preventing him from achieving his goals.
- The military-strategic analysis shows that the situation remains under the control of Ukrainian forces despite the superiority of the occupiers in manpower and equipment.
- During the past 24 hours, 164 combat encounters were recorded in other directions of the front, and a significant number of attacks were repulsed by the defense forces in various areas.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Selidovoy, where attempts of the invaders to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian military were observed.
Syrsky made a number of decisions in the Kursk direction
Oleksandr Syrsky also worked directly at the command posts of the brigades.
What is the situation in other areas of the front
As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terni, and Serebryanka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyna.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 60 attacks near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelany Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.
