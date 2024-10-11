Kursk operation. Syrsky announced another victory for Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation had transferred about 50,000 troops to the Kursk region, which led to a weakening of its position on the front in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation makes a significant contribution to the exchange fund for the release of Ukrainians from captivity.
- The President of Ukraine noted the importance of the operation and expressed gratitude to the defenders for their courage and dedication.
- The Kursk operation became an important stage of the war, because it helps Ukraine to put pressure on Russia.
The Kursk operation is bearing fruit
Oleksandr Syrsky drew attention to the fact that the Russian army transferred these forces from other fronts, where they were conducting offensive actions.
According to Sirskyi, such actions of the Russian invaders led to the weakening of enemy groups in other areas, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kramatorsk regions.
Why is the Kursk operation so important?
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Kursk operation significantly helped and continues to help Ukraine restrain the advance of the Russian army.
In addition, it is emphasized that it provided the Defense Forces with one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund.
The President also expressed his gratitude to all defenders — every unit, who are doing everything to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.
