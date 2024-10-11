Kursk operation. Syrsky announced another victory for Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation had transferred about 50,000 troops to the Kursk region, which led to a weakening of its position on the front in Ukraine.

The Kursk operation is bearing fruit

Oleksandr Syrsky drew attention to the fact that the Russian army transferred these forces from other fronts, where they were conducting offensive actions.

We know that about 50,000 troops from other directions were transferred to the Kursk direction. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Sirskyi, such actions of the Russian invaders led to the weakening of enemy groups in other areas, in particular in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kramatorsk regions.

This, of course, made it easier for us to conduct a defensive operation, — emphasized the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. Share

Why is the Kursk operation so important?

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Kursk operation significantly helped and continues to help Ukraine restrain the advance of the Russian army.

In addition, it is emphasized that it provided the Defense Forces with one of the largest contributions to the exchange fund.

There was also a report on the Kursk operation. Today is two months of our military operations in the Kursk region. And this is a very important stage of the war. What helped our country a lot and continues to help our country. The Ukrainians proved that they can squeeze the war into Russia. And with sufficient support from our partners, we will be able to put pressure on Russia exactly as needed, so that Russia feels that the war will not give them anything. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The President also expressed his gratitude to all defenders — every unit, who are doing everything to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.