Russia hit Odesa with ballistic missiles

The Russian army attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles. A two-story building was hit by the enemy. According to the latest data, four people died, including a child.
Points of attention
- Rescuers of the State Emergency Service were able to save four people.
- Another 10 civilians were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Odesa region.
- The Russian army staged a new drone attack on Kyiv.
The attack of the Russian Federation on the Odesa region on October 11 — what is known
Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, a two-story building where civilians lived and worked was destroyed as a result of an enemy strike in Odesa district.
In addition, it is emphasized that 10 more civilians were wounded and injured, nine victims were treated.
It is also indicated that four people are in serious condition.
Drone attack on Kyiv on October 11 — the first details
On the night of October 11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all the drones that the Russian army had launched on Kyiv, combat operations against the rest of the UAVs are still ongoing in the region.
It is also worth noting that the air alert in the capital lasted for more than three hours. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized by the forces and means of air defense.
There were no reports of damage or casualties. The operational summary data is updated and clarified.
