Russia hit Odesa with ballistic missiles

The Russian army attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles. A two-story building was hit by the enemy. According to the latest data, four people died, including a child.

The attack of the Russian Federation on the Odesa region on October 11 — what is known

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, a two-story building where civilians lived and worked was destroyed as a result of an enemy strike in Odesa district.

People were under the rubble. Rescuers of the State Emergency Service rescued four people, three more people, unfortunately, died under the debris of the building. Among the dead are a 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims... — wrote Oleg Kiper.

In addition, it is emphasized that 10 more civilians were wounded and injured, nine victims were treated.

It is also indicated that four people are in serious condition.

Ten people were given psychological help on the spot. Law enforcement agencies are recording the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa, Kiper adds.

Drone attack on Kyiv on October 11 — the first details

On the night of October 11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all the drones that the Russian army had launched on Kyiv, combat operations against the rest of the UAVs are still ongoing in the region.

Tonight, the Russian army tried to hit the capital of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles. Drones entered Kyiv from different directions, local authorities reported.

It is also worth noting that the air alert in the capital lasted for more than three hours. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized by the forces and means of air defense.