Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian helicopter

The situation at the front remains tense, but under control. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation reported on new insane losses of the Russian army, in particular 1,140 invaders and one enemy helicopter.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 666,340 (+1,140) people,

tanks — 8,953 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,800 (+35) units,

artillery systems — 19,322 (+59) units,

RSZV — 1,229 (+4) units,

air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16837 (+70),

cruise missiles — 2619 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,398 (+84) units,

special equipment — 3396 (+10).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 10-11

During the past 24 hours, 114 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders were recorded.

Most of the fighting takes place in the Lymansky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhivskyi directions.

On October 10, the Russian army launched four missile strikes (15 missiles), 45 air strikes (75 KAB), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the enemy carried out more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.