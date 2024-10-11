Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian helicopter

The situation at the front remains tense, but under control. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation reported on new insane losses of the Russian army, in particular 1,140 invaders and one enemy helicopter.
Points of attention
- During October 10, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 100 Russian assaults and attacks.
- Most collisions were recorded in the Lyman, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
- Russian invaders carried out more than 3,400 shellings during the past 24 hours.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 11, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 666,340 (+1,140) people,
tanks — 8,953 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,800 (+35) units,
artillery systems — 19,322 (+59) units,
RSZV — 1,229 (+4) units,
air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+1) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level — 16837 (+70),
cruise missiles — 2619 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,398 (+84) units,
special equipment — 3396 (+10).
What is known about the situation at the front on October 10-11
During the past 24 hours, 114 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders were recorded.
Most of the fighting takes place in the Lymansky, Pokrovsky and Kurakhivskyi directions.
On October 10, the Russian army launched four missile strikes (15 missiles), 45 air strikes (75 KAB), and used 635 kamikaze drones to destroy the territory of Ukraine.
In addition, the enemy carried out more than 3,400 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians tried to break through 4 times;
In the Kupyan direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 12 times;
In the Lyman direction, 30 assaults by the Russian army were recorded;
In the Siversky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of Ukraine four times during the day;
7 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians also fought 7 times with the soldiers of the Armed Forces;
18 attacks by the Russian army were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction;
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times;
In the Vremiv direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 9 enemy assaults;
Two skirmishes took place in the Orihiv direction;
There were 4 enemy assaults in the Dnieper direction.
