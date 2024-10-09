Budanov was with us at the key stage of the operation in Vovchansk ― a "Linux" scout

The commander of the "Stugna" unit of the "Timur" special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Linux" revealed the previously unknown details of the dismissal of the Vovchan aggregate plant. As it turned out, the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, directly managed this dangerous mission at a key stage.
Budanov led the operation in Vovchansk at a key stage
According to "Linux", one of the most important stages of the mission was the accumulation of Ukrainian forces and assets in the area of the combat mission, which was imperceptible to the Russian occupiers.
Scouts draw attention to the fact that this is a classic operation for special forces.
He also added that one of the key factors during the implementation of the mission was clear coordination between the groups of Timur's special unit involved in the assault — "Stugna", "Paragon", "Yunger", RDK, BDK, "Terror".
As "Linux" explained, each of these groups had its own specific work.
In addition, the intelligence officer spoke about the role of the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyryl Budanov, during the liberation of the Vovchan Aggregate Plant.
How the Vovchan aggregate plant was actually fired
On September 24, the GUR officially confirmed that Ukrainian scouts successfully completed a complex operation, thanks to which it was possible to completely liberate the territory of the Vovchan Aggregate Plant.
Moreover, it was reported that they were able to eliminate the Russian occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise.
The GUR units carried out a systematic sweep of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact battles with the Russian invaders in densely built-up conditions. Sometimes there was even hand-to-hand combat.
The enemy used a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze attack drones, KABs and heavy Solntsepok flamethrower systems against the Ukrainian forces.
Despite this, the fighters of the GUR MOU managed to return the plant to the control of the Armed Forces after clearing all 30 buildings of the facility.
