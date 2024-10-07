A "gift" to Putin. Cyber specialists of the DIU hacked the "Pravosodye" system of the Russia — sources

Ukraine effectively "congratulated" the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on his birthday. Cyber specialists of HUR together with activists of the "VO Team" group hacked the state automated system "Pravosodye". Online.UA learned about this from competent sources in military intelligence.

A cyber gift to Putin: the DIU paralyzed the work of the Russian judicial system

On October 7, cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with the activists of the "VO Team" group "congratulated" the Russian dictator Putin on his birthday by hacking the state automated system "Pravosudye", thanks to which electronic document circulation takes place in all courts of the Russian Federation.

Internet portal of the Russian Federation "Pravosodye"

As reported by Online.UA sources in the GUR, the attack paralyzed the work of courts, departmental e-mail boxes and official websites.

Internet portal of the Russian Federation "Pravosodye"

As a result of the cyber attack, personal data of users and internal documentation of the system were obtained. Currently, Russians are reporting the impossibility of filing lawsuits and reviewing the time of court hearings, as court websites have been disabled.

Complaints of Russian users about the non-working Pravosudie portal

According to military intelligence sources, the cyber strike was made possible due to the low qualifications of Russian cyber security specialists, as well as "holes" in the exposed Russian cyber security systems from Kaspersky Lab, Positive Technologies PJSC and IVC JSC. Share

Disabled Russian servers

The Pravosudie system is an electronic document circulation system in Russian courts of all jurisdictions and levels. Through it, they submit court applications, inform about appointments and changes of court hearings, receive consultations on court cases.

DIU attacked Russia's banking sector

On October 2, cyber experts of the State Security Service once again attacked the banking sector of the Russian Federation, which is helping it in the war against Ukraine.

Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank, as well as the telecommunications operator Rostelecom came under the cyber attack.

There was a failure in the fast payment system, mobile applications and online banking also did not work. There are still problems with this.

After the attack by Ukrainian cyber specialists, the pro-Kremlin media wrote that the banks of the Russian Federation recognized a global failure, but did not specify the reasons.