Cyber specialists of the State Government once again attacked the banks of the Russian Federation on a large scale — sources

HUR hackers once again attacked the banking system of the Russian Federation. It is known that this time among the "victims" JSC "Rossilhospbank" and PJSC "Moscow Credit Bank". Sources in Ukrainian intelligence informed Online.UA about this.

What is known about the new attack of GUR on the banking system of the Russian Federation

According to sources, the working week began with another hacker attack on Russian banks. The hacks were carried out by hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Currently, websites are down, there is no access to internet banking services, and mobile applications are not working.

The technical services of the banks still cannot even approximately determine when the stable operation of the services will be restored.

These promotions do not have a specific expiration date. The financial system of the Russian Federation will suffer blows until the last occupier leaves the territory of Ukraine. Russians must realize that every financial institution is a legitimate target for our Security and Defense Forces, because they all participate in financing the occupation army, adds our interlocutor in intelligence.

What is known about the results of previous cyber operations of the State Government

On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.

As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.

The resources of companies involved in the development of military infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation were also affected.

Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.

Also, on September 12, the GUR carried out a DDOS attack on the largest banks of the Russian Federation, which led to disruptions in the operation of banking systems. In particular, the attack led to disruptions in the services of the following banks:

Bank of Russia;

Gas bank;

Tinkoff Bank.

As a result of a hacker attack, the operation of the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was disrupted.