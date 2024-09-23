Cyber specialists of the State Government once again attacked the banks of the Russian Federation on a large scale — sources

HUR hackers once again attacked the banking system of the Russian Federation. It is known that this time among the "victims" JSC "Rossilhospbank" and PJSC "Moscow Credit Bank". Sources in Ukrainian intelligence informed Online.UA about this.
- GUR again attacked the banks of the Russian Federation, including "Rossilhospbank" and "Moscow Credit Bank".
- Hackers of GUR carried out a hacker attack on the banking system of the Russian Federation, blocking access to internet banking services and mobile applications.
- The results of previous cyber operations of the GUR include attacks on weapons production enterprises and resources of the military infrastructure of the Russian Federation.
- DDOS-attack of GUR on the largest banks of the Russian Federation caused disruptions in the work of banking systems, including the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
- Actions by cyber specialists of the State Security Service against the financial system of the Russian Federation will continue until the occupiers leave the territory of Ukraine.
What is known about the new attack of GUR on the banking system of the Russian Federation
According to sources, the working week began with another hacker attack on Russian banks. The hacks were carried out by hackers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
Currently, websites are down, there is no access to internet banking services, and mobile applications are not working.
The technical services of the banks still cannot even approximately determine when the stable operation of the services will be restored.
What is known about the results of previous cyber operations of the State Government
On September 7, cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked a number of Russian resources involved in the production of weapons.
As noted, enterprises that manufacture elements for the radio-electronic base, other spare parts for Russian weapons, and metal processing equipment came under attack.
Among them are "SMKomplekt EK", "KristElCom", "KonturNIIRS", "Chip-Prof", "Chelyabinsk Industrial Modernization Plant", "Sibinstrument", "Smetka.ru" and a number of others.
Also, on September 12, the GUR carried out a DDOS attack on the largest banks of the Russian Federation, which led to disruptions in the operation of banking systems. In particular, the attack led to disruptions in the services of the following banks:
Bank of Russia;
Gas bank;
Tinkoff Bank.
As a result of a hacker attack, the operation of the payment system of fast payments of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was disrupted.
